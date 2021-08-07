MG Gloster New Savvy 7-Seater Variant Slated To Launch Soon

We Indians adore full-sized SUVs, especially if they are seven-seaters. Some manufacturers are attempting to release seven-seater versions of their existing vehicles to lure in more customers MG entered the full-size SUV market by launching the Gloster last year in October. It was available in 4 variants namely Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. The Savvy is the top-variant of the Gloster and it has been equipped with 6 seats. Now, the carmaker is all set to introduce a new affordable seven-seat Savvy variant of the SUV that is scheduled to be launched on 9 August.

7-Seater Savvy Variant

The new 7-seat version of the Savvy trim will be positioned below its six-seater model. Currently, the Savvy six-seater is priced at ₹36.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the upcoming seven-seater peer to be priced ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 lower. Interestingly, both the six and seven-seater of the Sharp variant are priced exactly at ₹35.78 lakh (ex-showroom)

Features

Being the top-spec variant, the Savvy packs in features like a 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 12-speaker stereo system, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, 64-colour ambient lighting, auto-levelling LED headlamps, a 360-degree camera, and a 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat. The USP of the Gloster is the Level 1 ADAS features such as lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, a driver fatigue reminder system, and automatic emergency braking.

Engine

Under the long hood, the Gloster will see no updates. The 2.0-litre diesel engine will continue its duty in two states of tune – turbo and twin-turbo. The Savvy variant gets the twin-turbo unit that gives out 215bhp and massive 480Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to all four wheels by an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is also equipped with seven terrain modes which are Eco, Auto, Sport, Sand, Mud, Snow, and Rock.

The MG Gloster goes toe-to-toe against the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the Isuzu MU-X.