Ola Electric Scooters’ Second Booking Window Pushed Till December 16; Here’s Why!

The EV market has been booming like there’s no tomorrow! From the coming up of next-gen brands to a CAGR of 94.4% in the next ten years, the industry size is expected to reach USD 152.21 Billion by 2030. In India, newer brands have set foot in the market, and are offering some really amazing deals to the buyers. Ola, Ather, and SmartE are crushing the veteran brands with their very first moves in the industry. Ola in its first booking window took up to 90k orders. Ather sold 1,800 units in July itself. Even Bajaj’s Chetak has sold 3,300 units in a span of one and a half years.

Bookings delayed, here’s why!

The craziest of all have been the sales of S1 and S1 Pro by Ola Electric. The company opened the sales window on the 8th of September. With booking amounts of RS 20,000 for S1 and RS 25,000 for the S1 Pro.

The company stated that all the prospective buyers can book the Ola Electric scooter through the website from 1st November. But in light of recent events, the company has delayed the second purchase window to 16 December. The reason is said to be the unprecedented demand for the scooters in its first purchase window. The company has issued a note to the potential buyers and customers saying, “currently busy fulfilling existing orders”. The note read that the company will be opening its purchase window for fresh orders on 16th December 2021 and will reach out to the people in the coming weeks to schedule a test ride. It also said that there will be no changes for the customers who have paid the booking amount during the first purchase window on September 15 and September 16, and the window for final payment of already booked scooters will open from the 10th of November.

Ola is committed to delivering the already booked scooters on the promised delivery date and is working at full capacity to achieve the same. They said, “your scooter is on track to reach you within the delivery window already communicated to you.”