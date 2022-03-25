Okinawa OKHI 90 Launched At ₹1.03 Lakh!

One of the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India, Okinawa, has launched its new flagship scooter called the OKHI 90. According to Okinawa, “OKHI-90 is the perfect amalgamation of a Motorcycle and a scooter that caters to the varied needs of city dwellers”. The OKHI 90 is priced at ₹1,03,866 in Delhi and Maharashtra with the Fame II subsidy. Prices in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Orissa are ₹1,01,866, ₹1,14,866, and ₹1,16,866 respectively.

What’s new?

The scooter gets LED headlights that feature a light sensor for improved visibility in low-light conditions. It gets 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels which are quite big when compared to other scooters in the segment. It is available in colors such as Glossy Wine Red, Glossy Pearl White, Glossy Ash Grey, and Glossy Jewellery Blue. Braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes for the front and rear.

It gets an automatic keyless start that makes it quick and convenient for users to start the EV. The scooter gets many smart and connected features such as in-built navigation, digital speedometer, rider alerts including battery info, speed alerts, calls, and notifications, as well as insurance and maintenance reminders, Bluetooth connectivity, mobile charging USB-port, luggage box light, geo-fencing, and secure parking. The scooter is powered by a centrally mounted 3800-watt motor.

The EV uses a 72V 50 AH lithium-ion battery which is compatible with fast charging. The OKHI 90 gets a claimed range of 160 km on a single charge. The scooter gets two riding modes which are eco mode and sports mode. The OKHI 90 can accelerate from 0-90 km/h in 10 seconds. The top speed for the eco mode is rated around 60 km/h whereas in sports mode it can do around 90 km/h.

Official statement

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Co-founder, Okinawa Autotech, stated, “We are ecstatic and incredibly proud to be bringing the OKHI-90 to the Indian market after almost 1.8 yrs of research and development. The Okinawa OKHI-90 has the potential to completely transform the user’s perception of electric two-wheelers. The scooter not only goes a notch up with its par excellence performance but is also designed to be the ideal two-wheeler that customers demand in today’s world. We have combined the power of cutting-edge technology, which is exclusively conceived for urban commuting, with an exceptionally durable frame to make OKHI-90 “The Responsible Choice”. On-the-go high performance, quick charge capabilities, and immense battery capacity have been provided to cater to the evolving needs of customers as EV adoption picks up rapidly in India.”