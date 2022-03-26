Audi Opens A New Showroom In Kolkata

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, inaugurated a new showroom in Kolkata named ‘Audi Kolkata (Adventure Auto Car India at Rajarhat, Kolkata)’. The new facility is also an E-Tron dealership and will be equipped with a 22 kW electric charger. Spread across 5,500 sq. ft., the showroom has a capacity to display 10 cars and also houses Audi Approved: plus which is the brand’s pre-owned car business.

Official statements

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “As a part of our Strategy 2025, we are expanding our retail footprint in India, and today, with the opening of a new showroom in Kolkata we are taking forward our partnership with Adventure Auto Car India. Kolkata is an extremely important market for Audi and we are confident that this new showroom, which also houses AudiApproved: plus cars will cater to the ever-growing demand in this region. Kolkata is witnessing arising demand for electric cars and today, we are also handing over the first Audi e-Tron to our customer at the new dealership.”

Commenting on the inauguration Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Principal promoter said, “We are very happy to launch a new showroom in the heart of Kolkata – a market with immense potential for luxury cars. This showroom expands our relationship with the Audi brand to one more city in India and I am confident that customers will experience the very best of luxury at our new dealership in the City of Joy.”

Audi India: In the News

The Audi Q7 needs no introduction when it comes to popularity among celebrities. The German SUV has been loved by many due to its road presence, features, space, and performance. Now, popular actor Shanaya Kapoor has added the facelifted Q7 to her garage. The Audi Q7 facelift was launched on 3rd Feb 2022 with prices starting at ₹79,99,000 ex-showroom and going all the way up to ₹88,33,000 ex-showroom.

The Q7 facelift is powered by a 3.0L turbocharged V6 petrol engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This power unit is mated to an 8-Speed automatic transmission. The car produces 340HP of power and 500Nm of torque. Power is put down by all four wheels thanks to the Quattro AWD system. The company also claims that the car has an all-electric range of 43Km, because of the hybrid system.