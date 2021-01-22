India’s First Porsche Studio Arrives In Delhi

Porsche is strengthening its presence with the opening of a new, interactive showroom concept in Delhi, the first of its kind in India. The Porsche Studio Delhi joins the line-up of exclusive locations around the world to embrace an innovative retail environment that enables the sports car manufacturer to interact with a wide spectrum of target groups in an intimate atmosphere.

Located in the prime position of Connaught Place, the Studio opens up onto the high street as a perfect addition to the recently launched Porsche showroom in Gurugram, Delhi-NCR. Given the present situation with regards to health and safety protocols, Porsche Studio Delhi is open by pre-scheduled appointments only.

Commenting on the opening, the Dealer Principal of Porsche Centre Delhi-NCR Dilmohan Singh says, “Porsche Studio Delhi presents a new way for customers and fans to explore and immerse themselves in the brand through a welcoming and engaging environment right in the middle of one of the busiest neighbourhoods in Delhi. I am very proud of our new destination as the first in India.”

The lifestyle boutique store links Porsche craftsmanship, aesthetics and urban lifestyle with a centre stage area and LED screens that will feature the latest Porsche models. A dedicated configuration lab and trimming area are also included for customers to tailor their car with inspiration provided by materials and large interactive screens on the manufaktur wall. Customers can learn about the latest hybrid models and the soon-to-arrive Taycan in the so-called E-Performance booth.

The recently appointed Brand Head – Porsche India, Manolito Vujicic, describes the opening of Porsche Studio Delhi as an important pillar of the brand’s global Future Retail strategy: “It is an innovative and exciting new approach to interact with our Porsche family of customers and enthusiasts through a combination of personal interaction and the use of the latest technology. Displays and digital touchpoints offer diverse attractions beyond just products, ranging from heritage and lifestyle to the future of the brand.”

Adjacent to the centre stage visitors can relax in the Driver’s Club fitted with large panorama screens to watch the latest videos from Porsche. A private sales suite offers complete discretion for the purchase process with a personal consultant. Its library style interior holds a selection of samples and trimmings for any design tweaks during the consultation.