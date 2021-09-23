Okaya Freedum Electric Scooter Launched At INR 69,999

Okaya EV has launched its latest two-wheeler offering in the market – the Freedum. The new E-scooter comes as Okaya’s third product in the market ever since its formal launch in July 2021. This 100% made in India scooter will be manufactured from Okaya’s plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The Freedum will be launched in 4 variants starting with Low-Speed e-Scooters for select markets, going up to High Speed, High Range scooters offering more than 250 km per charge capacity in the coming months.

Future plans

In totality, the company plans to roll out fourteen new products in the financial year including a High-Speed Motorcycle and specialized B2B vehicles built from scratch and developed in accordance with the requirements of delivery-based businesses. Okaya also continues to impress and build on its network with 120 dealers already live in under 2 months and another 800 on the way.

Price and specs

The starting price of Freedum range is set at INR 69,999. It is powered by a 250W BLDC hub motor that derives its juice from a 48V 30Ah battery. It can run up to 70-80 kilometres on a single charge and will take around 4-5 hours to fully charge its battery.

The top speed of this electric scooter is 25 Kmph and its other features include a digital display, telescopic front suspension, monoscopic rear suspension, LED headlamp, LED DRL, remote lock/unlock and wheel lock. The Okaya Freedom LA2 comes with a 250W BLDC hub motor and a 48V 28Ah VLRA (C20) battery and it can run up to 50-60 kilometres on a single charge. It will further use 8-10 hours for its battery to be fully charged.

Official statement

Speaking at the launch of Freedum, Mr. Anil Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Power Group said, “Electric is the future and we find ourselves best placed to offer a high-quality, value for money proposition to every Indian. Owing to our allied business interests, it is only natural for us to have an advantage in the market space. Being very conscious of the quality and durability of our products, we have created a fully made in India proposition that gives fillip to government’s aim to see one crore E-scooters, on road by 2025.”

Mr. Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Group said,” Our product proposition not only focusses on delivering EV as a mobility tool but to create an ecosystem where electric is the most obvious and possibly the best choice for a customer. We are trying to ensure the availability of good quality spares and services with proper infrastructure and financing. We recognize that an E-scooter is nothing without a battery, electronics, and proper software, and we already have an in-house advantage. We hope to continue to deliver customer delight in this endeavour too.”