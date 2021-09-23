2021 Ducati Monster Makes Its Way To Our Shores; Priced At INR 10.99 Lakh

The Ducati Monster is one of the most iconic naked motorcycles and has a dedicated fan base. But the Monster started feeling a little dated as compared to its more modern and lighter rivals. Last year, Ducati unveiled the heavily updated Monster and now, staying true to its promise of bringing in 12 new models in India this year, the Italian bikemaker has launched the 2021 Monster at INR 10.99 Lakh! The Monster + with a flyscreen and a pillion seat cover will set you back by INR 11.24 Lakh.

Specs

The engine is one of the biggest stars of the show as it is the same unit that we have seen in the Hypermotard and Multistrada 950. The 937cc L-twin Testastretta 11-degree engine is Euro5-compliant and is a significant bump over the 821 unit found on the previous iteration. Despite being bigger in displacement, it is lighter by 2.5 kg! From this new motor, Ducati is extracting out 111 hp at 9250 rpm and 93 Nm at 6500 rpm.

The increased displacement makes the torque curve a lot fatter, making the bike even easier to ride. The engine is mated to a new 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by Ducati Quick Shift Up/Down quickshfiter as standard. As for the suspension, the new Monster comes with a non-adjustable 43mm USD fork and a preload adjustable monoshock. Braking is carried out by Brembo M4.32 calipers up front and the 2021 model runs Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tyres.

Electronics

Being a modern-day Ducati, it is filled up to the brim with rider aids. It gets three Riding Modes (Sport, Urban, Touring), Cornering ABS, Traction Control, Wheelie Control – all adjustable to different levels of intervention. And not to forget, launch control as well! The bike also once again gets a colour TFT dash with a very sensible layout that pulls its design from the Streetfighter and the Panigale.

Looks

How can we not talk about the looks? The new Monster looks more compact, more modern than before and also, different! Soon after it was unveiled, the internet was abuzz with mixed response from the fans. Some loved the new take at the Monster while some wanted Ducati to retain some of the signature Monster traits like the trellis frame. But we believe that it is a part of evolution and the new Monster is certainly a looker!

Ducati designed the new Monster from ground up and that shows no matter where you look at it from. There’s a new LED headlamp flanked by oval-shaped DRLs. It looks compact from every angle you look at it, all thanks to its sculpted fuel tank, exposed bend pipes, upswept dual-exhaust, and sporty tail section.

Updated chassis

Ducati has paid special attention to the new Monster in the weight department because the model it replaces, was considerably heavier than its rivals. Every element on the motorcycle has been carefully designed to be as lightweight as possible. The most significant change from the Monsters of days is the switch from a steel trellis-style frame to a cast aluminium one. The trellis has long been an iconic part of Ducati’s design language.

The rear subframe is wildly different too. What used to be metal is now a super-strong glass-reinforced polymer. If compared with the Monster 821, the new 2021 Ducati Monster is a good 18 kg lighter.

Colours

Ducati is going to offer the Monster in standard and Plus trims, the latter of which includes a small flyscreen and a cover for the passenger seat. There will be three colours offered — red (because, duh), matte black and a very lovely shade called aviator grey. There will also be several available decal packages and even prepainted semi-custom body panels available for those who crave bolder styling.