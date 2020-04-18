Official Sketch Previews The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

VW’s best-seller, globally, an updated Volkswagen Tiguan should be out soon. Volkswagen has shared a teaser image of the same, giving the Tiguan some styling changes and additional features. The intricate details are still sparse but we get a good look at the front from the teaser sketch.

Facelifted Tiguan will depart from the current styling and will out as a sportier offering as compared to the outgoing model. The fascia seems to be entirely new and resonates with the current line-up of their cars including the Jetta and Atlas Cross Sport. the facelift will swap in thinner, more aggressive lighting elements and a deeper, almost shield-like grille. Front end of the teased facelifted Tiguan features a redesigned front grille and bumper along with twin LED headlamps and Daytime Running Lights on either side. The large VW badging finds a prominent space in the grille which has chrome surrounds.

The updated fascia also reveals a larger air intake and a new fog lamp housing. Though they haven’t revealed any images of the rear, it would be safe to assume that it will appear sportier too, complimenting the same design philosophy this facelift will follow.

They haven’t revealed any specific details regarding the updated cabin but it is expected to feature a new infotainment system, called MIB3. Volkswagen said sometime back that the new Tiguan will feature over-the-air software updates, and it’ll continue to offer in-car Wi-Fi connectivity. One can expect a departure from physical buttons and a more clutter-free cabin will be incorporated in the new Tiguan to lend it that upmarket feel.

It is not sure whether they will make any changes to the engine options currently available. Like the 5+seater Tiguan, the Allspace should get these updates too.