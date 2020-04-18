Nissan India Announces Services To Support Customers During COVID-19 Lockdown

The scare of covid-19 has evidently taken a heavy toll on the society. The pandemic seems to be outgrowing every day with the number of people affected with the infection rising exponentially. In these moments of crisis, auto companies haven’t forgotten their responsibilities towards their customers. Many manufacturers have come with initiatives to ease their customers’ challenges. Nissan India is the latest to join this list.

Nissan Motor India has launched a package of special services to help its customers through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The new services offered include emergency roadside assistance during lockdown and extended warranty for customers who were unable to use the benefits of the standard warranty or free service. Those customers whose free service, warranty and extended warranty were coming to an end during the lockdown period will be able to avail these benefits for one month after the lockdown is lifted.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.(NMIPL) said, “We realize the importance of supporting our customers during these uncertain times. Nissan is putting its best foot forward to ensure seamless communication and hassle-free processes. While social distancing in such unpredictable times is our collective responsibility, we want to ensure that our customers do not face any hurdles and are able to avail our services for the interim period as well as once operations resume.”

The ongoing pandemic and the spur in the number of infected people has resulted in the Central Government to extend the nation wide lockdown to May 3,2020. Many industrial sectors have been allowed to function in a limited manner post April 20 subjected all the protocols regarding social distancing are followed. However, auto industries have not been included in the list of allowed activities which was a surprise to many experts. This may lead to companies incurring further heavy losses.

On the business side, after discontinuing a few models altogether in the BS6 era, Nissan will launch a sub-4 metre compact SUV, tentatively named Magnite, which will rival the likes of Maruti-Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. It will be underpinned by the same platform as the upcoming sub-4 metre compact SUV from Renault(codenamed HBC). It is scheduled to arrive somewhere around the festive season later this year.