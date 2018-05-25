OFFICIAL: Hyundai Elite i20 CVT Launched In India

Hyundai India has launched the new 2018 Elite i20 with a CVT transmission, the prices of which start at INR 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The CVT transmission will be available in two variants including the Magna Executive variant and the top-end Asta variant.

Updates to the 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 CVT over its predecessor include the signature Cascade design front grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, positioning and cornering lamps, front air curtains, LED tail Lights 16 inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Safety features on the CVT variant of the 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 include six airbags (front dual, side and curtain), ABS, speed sensing auto door lock, impact sensing auto door unlock and a reverse parking camera with guidelines.

Inside, the new Hyundai Elite i20 CVT comes equipped with an array of features such as a seven inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link, Arkamys music system, rear HVAC cents, USB charger and a rear armrest with a cupholder. Hyundai has also equipped the model with Auto Link, a feature that tells you about the vehicle health, driving information, road side assistance, driving history, eco driving and vehicle health history.

Powering the Hyundai Elite i20 CVT variant is a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. This motor has been tuned to produce producing a maximum power output of 83 PS of power and 115 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a five speed manual unit as standard while a CVT unit is available as an option.

Speaking on the occasion, Y K Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “India’s most loved and awarded, Indian Car of the Year 2015 winner Elite i20 has been a global success ever since its launch. The CVT option with a 1.2-litre petrol engine coupled with hi-tech and convenience features offering uncompromised safety will make driving a brilliant experience. The head turner new 2018 Elite i20 is the most feature loaded and affordable premium compact segment car with a CVT option. Based on our advanced design philosophy, the new 2018 Elite i20 follows an evolved premium look, sporty styling and a strong road presence.”