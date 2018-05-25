Rumour Mill: Tata RaceMo Project Put On Sale

If a recent news report is to be believed, Tata Motors has completely axed the RaceMo project. The RaceMo sports car, which was unveiled under the TaMo sub-brand, is reportedly on sale along with stakes in a few other companies in order to raise funds. Once the RaceMo project is sold, the proceeds of the project would be diverted to the Commercial Vehicle (CV) division of Tata Motors.

First showcased at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), the TaMo RaceMo was initially scheduled to go on sale towards the end of 2017, although this was later pushed to early 2018. Previous reports also suggested that Tata Motors had shelved its plans to go ahead with the production of RaceMo indefinitely.

At the heart of the TaMo RaceMo was a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol motor. This engine was capable of producing a maximum power output of 187 hp at 6,500 rpm and 210 Nm of torque at 2,500 rpm. This motor would be paired to a six speed AT gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels. Speeds of 0-100 kmph were claimed to take less than six seconds.

