Now Book A Harley Davidson And Get it Delivered At Your Doorstep

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has launched different initiatives to make the new motorcycle buying experience safe as well as more convenient than ever before in the country. With the Covid-19 pandemic raging on, the cult bike-maker has decided to launch multiple initiatives.

Digging into the details, the company has rolled out Harley-Davidson Home Delivery Program and as the name suggests, customers can now explore Harley-Davidson models on the company’s official website, connect to a dealer and get the bike delivered to their doorstep. The company says that the home delivery of the bikes is free for upto 40 km after which the buyer will have to pay for every extra kilometre. Further, the customer can also opt for different payment methods for the purchase of their new motorcycle.

Commenting on the latest initiatives, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson said, “For an experiential brand like ours, it is critical to stay engaged with customers and enthusiasts continuously, keeping them hooked to the brand. We have introduced a number of initiatives to keep them motivated and look forward to riding.”

Apart from this, the brand has also announced a 30-day extension for Harley owners whose product warranties are getting expired during the lockdown period. Moreover, the company will also be offering a 60-day extension to the customers who fall under the company’s HDFS (Harley-Davidson Financial Services) planned maintenance program. Additionally, Harley-Davidson India has also rolled out a completely online avatar of its popular program- ‘Passport to Freedom Online series’ in partnership with some notable names in motorcycling to talk about motorcycling at large and some of their Harley experiences.

The H-D contact centre and Road-Side Assistance will continue to provide support services to all customers. Harley-Davidson India is also contributing to the PM Cares fund for the fight against COVID-19. The company mentions that many of the Harley Owners Group members are involved in charitable activities in these trying times.

BS6 Products

On the business front, Harley-Davidson had announced its BS6 bike range for India a few days back. The series starts with the Street 750 that is currently priced at Rs 5.34 lakh. The line consists of multiple bikes like the Street Rod, Iron 883, Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special, Custom 1200, Low Rider, Fat Boy and Fat Boy Special. The top-of-the-line Fat Boy Special has currently priced in India at Rs 20.10 lakh. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom.