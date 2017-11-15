Maserati India Introduces Five Year Warranty And Service Package

Maserati India has announced a five year full warranty + five year service package as a pioneering initiative in the luxury sports car segment. A first in India by any super luxury carmaker, the service contract is applicable on Maserati’s 2016 models of Ghibli and Quattroporte. It also covers certain elements of the engine and accessories in addition to few select consumables.

Maserati re-entered the Indian market in 2015. Maserati’s latest lineup for India includes the Quattroporte, Ghibli, GranTurismo / GranCabrio and soon to be launched in India, Levante. Furthermore with the introductory launch of the five year warranty and service package, Maserati India is expected to bring in new buyers to the brand.

Speaking on the occasion, Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India, said that every Maserati is like a work of art constructed with care and attention; based on the same ethos, they deliver exclusive service experience. And the experience is not just limited to the point that their vehicles leave the showrooms, on the contrary, it begins right after. They aim to continue offering exceptional after-sales care and experience as they recognize this is such a crucial part of vehicle ownership. With this new package, they are cementing their commitment to their exclusive owners further.