Northway Motorsport Launches Electric Conversion Kits For Maruti Suzuki Dzire And Other Cars

Skyrocketing fuel prices coupled with the ever-rising prices of ICE-powered scooters have really made a strong case in favour of electric cars. While some of the people have already shifted towards electric cars, a major chunk of the Indian junta still makes do with ICE-powered cars. If you have been pondering over the thought of buying an electric car but don’t want to shell out a huge amount of money to do the same, Pune-based Northway Motorsports has come up with a solution for you.

The firm has been doing a lot of conversions from the standard petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. Now they have officially launched a conversion kit that will convert a petrol or diesel vehicle to an electric car. The kit is road legal, and the converted car’s RC will get an endorsement from the RTO.

What is it?

The first kit is for sedans and it can be installed in most sedans available in the Indian market. Hemank Dabhade, the founder of Northway said that it is a plug and play kit and can be installed by simply removing the petrol or diesel engine of the car. This example is based on the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Maruti Dzire Kits

There are two kits for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire available with Northway. The first one is Drive EZ and it gets a range of 120 km on a full charge. It takes five to six hours to charge through a regular socket. There is also a Travel EZ kit that utilizes the same drivetrain but gets a bigger battery pack. With the Travel EZ, the Dzire can go up to 250 km on a full charge and it takes about 8-10 hours to charge the vehicle fully. The top speed will be 140 km/h for the private number plates and while the commercial vehicles will have a limited top speed of 80 km/h to adhere to the regulations. While there is no fast charging system available with the kits right now, Hemank Dbhade says that they will soon come out with fast charging systems.

Other kits

There is also a Compact series that can be used to convert standard hatchbacks to electric vehicles. This kit is currently compatible with Polo, Beat, and Swift and comes with a range of 120 km with a charging time of 5 to 6 hours. There is also an Expedition Kit that will be used to convert seven-seater vehicles like Ertiga. The vehicle will be able to do about 500 km on a full charge. It will come in the future. Northway also revealed the Commercial Series that will have a range of 160-190 km with a charging time of 6 to 8 hours. It is currently compatible with Tata Ace. There is also a Performance Series that will power the high-performance vehicles for the enthusiasts. The details of the same are not out yet.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki To Launch An Electric Compact Car In FY2025

Pricing and availability

You can book the kits online through the official website of Northway. To book the kit, you need to pay ₹25,000 while the total cost of the kit will be between ₹5-6 lakh plus GST as applicable. The delivery of the kit takes about six months and there are only a limited number of 500 kits available that will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis.