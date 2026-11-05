Toyota Camry Price in India: Why This Hybrid Sedan Stands Apart Among Toyota Cars

The Toyota Camry occupies a distinctive place in Toyota’s Indian line-up. While much of the premium range centres on SUVs and MPVs, the Camry remains a five-seat executive sedan focused on hybrid efficiency, comfort and refinement.
The current Toyota Camry price in India starts at Rs. 48.69 lakh ex-showroom. It targets buyers who want premium sedan comfort without moving to a larger SUV or chauffeur-focused MPV. Toyota currently lists the Camry above the Legender and below the Vellfire in its Indian portfolio.
|Key detail
|Toyota Camry
|Powertrain
|2.5-litre petrol-hybrid
|Total system output
|230 PS
|Maximum engine torque
|221 Nm
|Transmission
|e-CVT
|Certified efficiency
|25.49 kmpl
|Seating
|5
|Wheelbase
|2,825 mm
|Starting ex-showroom price
|Rs. 48.69 lakh
Toyota pairs its 2.5-litre Dynamic Force petrol engine with fifth-generation hybrid technology, a lithium-ion battery and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (e-CVT).
Why is the Camry’s hybrid system central to its appeal?
The Camry’s strongest differentiator is not simply that it is a hybrid. It is how the hybrid system supports the kind of smooth, efficient driving expected from a premium sedan.
The petrol engine works with an electric motor to produce a combined 230 PS. Toyota lists certified fuel efficiency of 25.49 kmpl, while the e-CVT offers Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes. The hybrid system can also operate in EV mode under suitable driving conditions.
Consider Aditya, a 44-year-old business owner in Gurugram who drives himself to meetings during the week and regularly travels between Delhi and nearby cities. He wants smooth progress in traffic but enough performance for highway overtakes. For him, the Camry’s electric assistance at lower speeds and 230 PS system output work together; efficiency does not require giving up useful performance.
Toyota also covers the hybrid battery for eight years or 1,60,000 km, whichever comes first. That warranty can add reassurance for someone moving to a strong hybrid for the first time.
Is the Camry built for the driver or the rear passenger?
The answer is both, but the rear-seat experience is one reason the Camry feels different from many other Toyota cars.
At 4,920 mm long with a 2,825 mm wheelbase, it has generous executive-sedan proportions. The rear seats offer power recline and controls through the centre armrest, while three-zone climate control and a powered rear sunshade strengthen the chauffeur-driven experience.
That balance would suit Meera, a 50-year-old senior executive in Mumbai who is driven to work on weekdays but prefers driving herself at weekends. The reclining rear seat and individual comfort controls matter during office travel, while the head-up display, ventilated front seats and selectable drive modes keep the car engaging when she takes the wheel.
The Camry can therefore work as an executive rear-seat car without making the owner-driver experience secondary.
Which Camry features add the most everyday value?
The Camry’s equipment makes more sense when viewed through regular use rather than simply counting features.
Toyota equips the current model with a 12.3-inch multimedia system, 12.3-inch multi-information display, nine-speaker JBL audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging and a head-up display. It also gets ventilated front seats, memory settings for the driver’s seat, steering and mirrors, and a tilt-and-slide moonroof.
For everyday ownership, the head-up display, ventilated seats and 360-degree panoramic monitor are especially useful. They make a nearly five-metre-long sedan easier and more comfortable to use.
How strong is the Camry’s safety package?
The current Camry combines nine SRS airbags with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. The driver-assistance suite includes a Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist and Automatic High Beam.
Other equipment includes a 360-degree panoramic monitor, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, tyre-pressure monitoring, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, an electronic parking brake with brake hold and front and rear parking assistance.
These systems can support the driver, but they do not replace attentive driving.
Where does the Toyota Camry price in India sit among Toyota cars?
The Camry sits well above Toyota’s mainstream family models but below its most expensive luxury offerings. Toyota’s current Indian line-up places it at Rs. 48.69 lakh ex-showroom.
|Toyota model
|Starting ex-showroom price
|Urban Cruiser Hyryder
|Rs. 12.82 lakh
|Innova Hycross
|Rs. 18.70 lakh
|Fortuner
|Rs. 34.76 lakh
|Legender
|Rs. 42.92 lakh
|Camry
|Rs. 48.69 lakh
|Vellfire
|Rs. 1.20 crore
This positioning explains the Camry’s specific appeal. It costs more than large Toyota SUVs such as the Fortuner and Legender, but offers a different experience built around sedan ride comfort, hybrid efficiency and a quieter cabin.
If the Camry fits your needs but the amount you want to pay upfront falls short, a Bajaj Finance New Car Loan can help eligible buyers bridge the funding gap. It offers Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 10 crore, repayment tenures from 12 to 96 months and financing of up to 100%* of the car’s on-road price, subject to eligibility and lender terms.
With Navaratri underway and Diwali round the corner, the festive period can also be a good time to review available car offers before finalising your purchase. You can explore current deals on Bajaj Mall and compare the benefits available for your preferred car, while keeping in mind that offers may vary by vehicle, location and applicable terms.
Who should consider the Toyota Camry?
The Camry makes the most sense for buyers who specifically value sedan refinement. It suits an owner-driver who wants strong-hybrid efficiency and smooth performance, but it also works for someone who spends significant time in the rear seat.
A Fortuner offers a different kind of capability, while a Vellfire takes rear-seat luxury much further. The Camry occupies the space between those extremes with a lower-slung executive-car experience, hybrid technology and premium comfort.
For buyers comparing Toyota cars, the Camry is therefore less about maximum size or road presence and more about refined everyday travel. Its mix of hybrid efficiency, rear-seat comfort, driver-focused equipment and advanced safety gives it a role that few other models in Toyota’s Indian range directly replicate.
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