Nissan Magnite’s Waiting Period Skyrockets; Company to Ramp Up Production

Nissan launched its Magnite on the 2nd of December as an attempt to grab and improve its rather dwindling market share in India. And based on the first impressions, we can surely say that Nissan has hit the jackpot! In just a month since its launch, it managed to secure around 32,000 plus bookings with a crazy average of 1,000 bookings a day and that inevitably resulted in skyrocketing its waiting period.

Two major things that have helped the Magnite massively to gain bookings are the host of features it packs in along with its safety rating and the introductory price at which it was launched.

Currently, Nissan has its production facility in Chennai which manufactures both Nissan and Datsun products, which has an output of 5000 units a month. Nissan has to ramp its production to meet the demands otherwise the waiting period is going to further skyrocket. Upon launch, the Magnite’s range started from a very impressive INR 4.99 lakhs which is a proper hatch and C-Sedan range. Hence, a CSUV at such a price point was going to create a ruckus.

Hence, it’s no surprise that the base variant is the one with the most bookings. Nissan announced its introductory pricing offer for December 2020. Now, Nissan recently announced new prices going forward, which are essentially the introductory prices itself with just the base variant having a delta of +INR 50,000 that is, the base model will now cost INR 5.49 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ) instead of the introductory INR 4.99 lakhs. Rest all variants will continue with the introductory pricing going forward.

The Magnite is a bold looking CSUV with a large front grille and LED headlights and DRLs. It sports 16” alloy wheels and the rear sports teardrop taillights and a dual-tone rear bumper. On the inside, it features an 8” touch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car play, auto AC, rear AC vents and higher trims feature JBL sound system, wireless charger, air purifier, ambient lighting etc.

Mechanically, it is powered by the same 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Renault Triber as well which puts out 72PS and 96Nm of peak outputs and is mated to 5-speed Manual transmission. It also gets a 1.0L turbo petrol unit which is good for 100PS and 160Nm of peak outputs, mated to a 5-speed Manual or a CVT unit.

Currently, Chennai and Mumbai have a waiting period of over 3 months, so has Kolkata. Delhi has the longest waiting period of 8 months.