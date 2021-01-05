Trending: 
'Yamaha FZ-X' Trademark Registered; ADV Based on the FZ-25 in the Works?
Kawasaki's Naked Supercharged Monsters are Here!

Kawasaki has finally launched its 2021 iteration of the Z H2 lineup in India. It comprises of 2 variants – the Z H2 which retails for INR 21.90 lakh ( ex-showroom ) and the Z H2 SE which will set you back by INR 25.90 lakh ( ex-showroom ). Both the Z H2 and the Z H2 SE showcase Kawasaki’s latest Sugomi design language and that is one sweet thing for sure.

The Kawasaki Z H2 series is an excellent combination of mechanicals and electronics. The Kawasaki Z H2 SE comes equipped with Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS). This new electronic suspension also features Showa’s Skyhook technology, aimed at delivering a smoother, plusher ride.

From the two, the Z H2 SE is equipped to top-class braking and suspension equipment. The Kawasaki Z H2 SE gets new, premium Brembo front brake components, which add to even greater stopping power and control, required at high speeds. The new Kawasaki Z H2 SE is a combination of several important upgrades like supercharged power, a revamped chassis, and a host of advanced features designed for maximum functionality.

Both motorcycles feature a classy, minimal styling. The trellis frame is rather visible on them. Both the Z H2 Z and the Z H2 SE feature the Kawasaki River Mark on their headlamps cowls, a logo exclusively permitted to be used only on motorcycles powered by supercharged engines. Both the motorcycles carry an aggressive design and an aggressive riding position. They also include LED headlamps, a full-colour TFT screen with Bluetooth and Kawasaki Rideology app. It also features electronic cruise control.

Speaking about the power and performance, the Kawasaki ZH2 series get a 998cc supercharged water-cooled DOHC 4-valve parallel 4-cylinder engine, which produces 200BHP of peak power and 137Nm of peak torque. That comes mated to a Dog-Ring transmission with Assist and Slipper Clutch.

It features fully adjustable USD forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear, with SE getting KECS system. Braking department consists of two radially-mounted Brembo M4.32 callipers on the Z H2. The Z H2 SE uses higher-spec Brembo Stylema brakes, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

It also features 4 riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport and Rider. Rider mode allows you to customise settings. It also gets 3 power modes – Full ( max 200 BHP ), Mid ( Max 148 BHP ) and low ( Max 98 BHP ) to tackle various types of tarmac.

