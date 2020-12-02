650cc Norton Atlas Scramblers Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open

It is good to see an iconic brand like Norton Motorcycles getting back on its feet again, especially after it faced a rough couple of years as it went into a financial crisis. After TVS Motor Company came to its aid, Norton Motorcycles is making headlines on a regular basis and this time around, for good reasons. It started hiring new personnel a few months ago, has filed trademarks for as much as 6 names for its upcoming motorcycles, has confirmed that the Norton V4RR will be the first motorcycle to hit production and now, it has been confirmed that the company is on track to introduce both the Atlas Nomad and Atlas Ranger in 2021.

More details

You can go ahead and register your interest by filling an official form available on the company’s website.

Let’s take a trip down the memory lane. Back in 2018, Norton unveiled the renders of a middleweight motorcycle for the developing market and then sometime later, unveiled the Atlas Nomad and Ranger. Fast forward to 2019 and then-Norton CEO Stuart Garner posted a video demonstrating exactly how that 650cc, 270-degree parallel twin would sound. But sometime later, the company got stuck in a financial fiasco and both the models couldn’t see the light of the day. But now, Interim CEO John Russell has confirmed that both the motorcycles will hit production in 2021.

Looks and features

The motorcycles will carry a dual purpose persona. The off-road character is emphasised by a tall-set front fender, wire-spoked wheel, dual-purpose tyres, sump guard, headlight grille and a high-set exhaust canister. A tall handlebar will offer comfortable ergonomics, both while sitting down or standing up while going off the tarmac. Other features include upside-down telescopic front forks, monoshock suspension at the rear, LED headlight, LED blinkers, fly-screen, twin-pod instrument console and adventure style footpegs. Both the motorcycles will share a common engine and chassis, with varying trim and equipment levels defining the range.

Powertrain

The motorcycles are powered by a 650cc parallel twin-cylinder engine that is claimed to be producing 84bhp and 63.72 nm of torque. Stopping power will be provided by dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear. Seat height is 824 mm, or just a hair under 32.5 inches.