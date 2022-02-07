Kia Carens Finally Gets A Launch Date!

The much-awaited Kia Carens is finally set to launch on 15th February. Kia has already commenced production for the Carens at its plant in Ananthpur, Andra Pradesh. Bookings for the Carens are already underway and it has already garnered over 7000 bookings. The Carens features a strong set of standard safety equipment which is unheard of in the segment and this should surely help to set itself apart from the competition. The Carens will be available with 6 and 7 seat options.

What to expect

Firstly, the look is bold and edgy. The front is divided into two parts. The lower portion houses a big mesh grille which is surrounded by chrome inserts. The fog lamps are placed next to the grille and have a triple light set up. The LED headlights also get a triple beam setup, and the DRLs are split from the main lights. A slat of black connects the two DRLs and gets an embossed design. Looking from the side, we see a straight roofline, and bold character lines running across the fenders.

In the interior, we no more see a single piece of glass, and now get a separate 10.25-inch infotainment system and a fully digital display. The car is equipped with an air purifier and the 2nd row also gets seatback tables. The car is available in 6 and 7-seater models. In both cases, we get one-touch electric tumble seats for easy access to the 3rd row, and the rear doors also get spot lamps. Both second and third rows get AC vents. The spacious cabin gets 64-colour ambient lighting, a skylight sunroof, and a Bose sound system with 8 speakers.

The Carens is offered with three powertrain options; a 1497cc four-cylinder petrol engine, that put out 115HP and 144 Nm of torque. This unit is coupled with either a 6-Speed MT. 1493cc four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, that puts out 115HP and 250Nm. This unit is coupled with a 6-Speed MT or a 6-Speed AT. The most powerful offering is a 1353cc four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, that puts out 140HP and 242 Nm of torque. This unit will come alongside a 6-Speed manual or a 7-Speed DCT.