Nissan India announces benefits of up to INR 71,000 to celebrate arrival of the festive season

With festivities around the corner and in view of the proposed additional GST cess which will hike car prices if approved, Nissan India has announced a host of lucrative offers on Nissan and Datsun models with effect from September 5. Customers can enjoy benefits up to INR 71,000 on Nissan models and up to INR 16,000 on Datsun models.

Nissan is offering benefits of up to INR 71,000 which includes free insurance, an exchange bonus of INR 20,000 and a corporate offer of INR 6,000. Similarly, there are benefits of up to INR 39,000 on the Micra MC, and up to INR 34,000 on Micra Active which include free insurance, an exchange bonus of INR 10,000 and a corporate offer of INR 4,000. Datsun is offering benefits of up to INR 16,000 on the GO+, up to INR 14,500 on the GO hatchback, and up to 13,000 on the redi-GO (800cc), which includes free insurance and a corporate offer benefit of INR 2,000. Datsun is also offering an additional discount of INR 6,000 on the Datsun redi-GO for government employees under its ‘Pillars of India’ program.

Additionally, customers are assured one gold coin as a festive offer on every new Nissan and Datsun car purchase during this month. Additionally, financing options are available at 7.99% through NRFSI ( Nissan Renault Financial Services India). Also, starting September 5th, Nissan and Datsun are giving customers the chance to win a free car if they book an order on or before September 19th. Nine lucky winners each for Nissan and Datsun stand a chance to win a car through this festive offer.

Talking about these customer-centric initiatives, Satinder Singh Bajwa, director – sales, network, CQ & POC, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Nissan India is always focused on making the buying experience memorable. We are excited to roll out these offers to make this year’s festive season all the more enjoyable for our customers.”

Terms & Conditions:

Total Benefits includes Free Insurance, Exchange Bonus, and Corporate Offer

Finance is at sole discretion of NRFSI

Free Insurance is applicable through Nissan Insure only.

Either Pillars of India or Corporate offer will be applicable

Benefits may vary across variants and States, for details please contact your nearest dealer