Nissan Announces Valentines Program For Customers Awaiting Delivery Of The Magnite

Nissan India has announced a special program celebrating Valentines, post the launch of its Magnite compact SUV in the Indian market. The all-new car registered 32,800 bookings in 30 days, making it one of the most desired SUVs and a game changer for the brand. Nissan India started dispatches in January 2021 and in a single day, for the celebration of 72nd Republic day, 720 Magnite SUVs were delivered to customers.

To reduce the waiting period that stretched to many months, Nissan India took the initiative to add a third shift by hiring more than 1000 employees across its plant and 500+ employees in the dealership network. Nissan India has announced a special program this Valentines for the customers in gratitude to their love for the Nissan Magnite and are waiting for its delivery.

Nissan India will be hosting a lucky draw for all customers who have booked the all-new Nissan Magnite and are yet to receive delivery as on 12th February 2021. Every month 100 customers who are waiting would win:

1 customer – 100% cashback of ex-showroom price

8 customers – upgrade by one variant

25 customers – 1-year extended warranty

66 customers – 2 years/20K km maintenance package

Nissan India has also introduced ‘Nissan Express Service’ to deliver a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90-minutes. Nissan customers may also book services and even check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub (website) or Nissan Connect, bringing transparency to the process supported by Nissan’s 24/7 Roadside Assistance available in over 1500 cities. Nissan has also extended the service reach to its customers by conducting “Nissan Service Clinics” in 100+ upcountry locations.

The all-new Nissan Magnite is currently available for bookings across all Nissan India dealerships and on its website, https://book.nissan.in/, at continued special introductory prices on most of the variants till further notice. It is available in 20 grade line-ups and over 36 combinations, starting from INR 5.49 lacs to INR 9.59 lacs.