Nippon Launches Paint X’press In India – A Body & Paint Repair Centre Concept

Until now, unless you got the paint job done at an authorized service centre, it was almost impossible for your car to come back in the same shade as it came from the factory. The oddity stood out even more if it was just a section of the bodywork which required a re-paint. Addressing this problem and to offer high-quality and super quick painting jobs and car care solutions under one roof, Nippon Paints has launched ‘Nippon X’press’ in India. The first Nippon Paint X’press flagship centre that will provide world-class body & paint repair and car care services while cutting process times drastically was inaugurated in Gurugram on the 23rd of January 2019.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Shae Toh Hock, Managing Director, Nippon Paint India said, “India is one of our key growth markets and our focus is on providing high quality, innovative products and solutions to our growing customer base in India. Globally, in the automotive refinish industry, we are seeing a shift from solvent-borne systems to Low VOC systems. We are proud to introduce ‘Green Efficiency’, our unique paint system that delivers express painting solutions while complying to EU 2004 emission norms. Not only is the whole painting system green and eco-friendly but highly productive too, something that is really needed in a fast-paced country like India. For achieving these results, we will equip our Nippon Paint X’press centers with world-class Green Efficiency paint systems and spectrophotometer based computer colour matching expertise.”

Sharad Malhotra, President Automotive Refinish, Nippon Paint (India) stated, “We aim to delight car owners and fleet customers by solving a major problem they face while getting their cars touched up or repainted– a long downtime for their cars. At Nippon Paint X’press centres, our customers can come for high-quality paint jobs and our centres will deliver their cars back in a pristine condition in a much shorter time, even on the same day or in a couple of days! With value-added services including the unique ‘Cera-Bond’ ceramic coating and paint protection solutions at our centres, the painting and car care experience would be truly refreshing for our customers.”

Living up to the spirit of harmony and mutual benefit, Nippon Paint Group has also committed to contributing to the welfare of society as a whole. Nippon Paint India is sponsoring vocational training for 5 students from Pragati Wheel School (New Delhi), improving knowledge and imparting them with practical skills to gain standing in the fast-growing Indian economy.