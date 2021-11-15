Next-Gen Suzuki S-Cross Spied Next To The Old S-Cross!

We recently got to take our first look at the next-gen S-Cross thanks to the leaked pictures. However, the pictures didn’t reveal much and we didn’t get to look at the rear design as well. Thanks to a set of new leaked pictures, we get a much clearer look at the upcoming crossover and we also get to see how it stacks up against its predecessor in terms of design. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the new S Cross before its reveal on 25th November:

Next-Gen S Cross: What We Know So Far

As seen in the pictures, the new S-Cross gets a completely new design language when compared to its predecessor. Instead of a crossover look, the new S-Cross gets an SUV-ish look. The new S-Cross has a more upright stance and it gets a more boxy silhouette. The front gets a sloping bonnet. There’s a new large grille that features a honeycomb pattern and it houses a thick chrome grille running across it. The Suzuki logo sits between the grille on the chrome strip and it is flanked by a pair of LED tri-beam reflector headlamps with LED DRLs. The lower half of the bumper features black cladding with a silver skid plate on the bottom.

The turn indicators are placed above the fog lamps on the lower half of the bumper. The side features a healthy dose of black cladding and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear gets clear lens LED tail lamps which are connected with the help of a piano black strip running across the boot. This design element is reminiscent of the ‘infinity’ taillamps that we recently got to see on the Volkswagen Taigun. Other details include a silver skid plate on the rear bumper and a shark fin antenna. The new S Cross looks fresh when compared to the global Vitara and the Ignis as seen in one of the pictures.

Specs and features

We haven’t gotten a chance yet to take a look at the interiors but rest assured, the changes are going to be extensive. Along with global efforts to reduce emissions, Suzuki will equip the new S-Cross with a 48V mild-hybrid system. For top-spec variants, a high-voltage plug-in hybrid powertrain could also be offered. Internationally, the new S-Cross will be utilizing a 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine that generates 127 bhp of max power and 235 Nm of peak torque. It will be offered with Suzuki’s 4X4 AllGrip drivetrain system.

In India, the current model is powered by a 1.5-litre K15 petrol motor (with smart hybrid) that makes 104 bhp and 138 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. The new-gen model could get a 6-speed automatic transmission.