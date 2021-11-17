Next-Gen Suzuki Alto Leaked But… There’s A Catch!

Suzuki has been working to bring back its famous family car, the Alto. Unlike other family cars of that time, Alto offered superior features at an amazing cost. But like all other things after a long and good life, the Alto craze came to an end. It is a well-known fact that a 2022 model Alto is in the works, even if not much had been said about the update. But most recently, the brochure of the Suzuki Alto has leaked over the internet and is revealing almost everything about the car.

But there’s a catch!

There is one thing to note, that this brochure is for the ‘Suzuki’ Alto, the version being released in Japan. The car that we shall see in our country can be significantly different from the one that we are going to talk about.

What does the Brochure say?

While the brochure did not say much about the performance figures of the Alto, it has revealed every-single detail about the exterior and interior of the car.

The word cute is not very commonly used with regards to a car, but here it is all for it. The car looks cute in its boxy yet nimble design. It offers a dual-tone colour scheme, where the roof and side mirrors are covered in white, probably the first in such a small car. Overall the car is completely re-designed with a taller profile and a shorter more compact frontend. The grille slats have been replaced by a body-coloured panel with the Suzuki badging on it. Around the back, the look feels similar to the Celerio, with a flatter boot lid and small taillights. But let’s not be confused by this innocent appeal, as the car packs some refreshing features. It gets dual-beam projector headlamps, 14-inch multi-spoke wheels, and a rear wiper as well.

Talking about the inside, the Alto gets a completely new dashboard with a 7-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system with two large rectangular AC vents on either side. We also see a new multi-function steering wheel. The instrument cluster seems to be an analogue unit, with a small digital display for the odometer. One of the old-school touches of the car is the right set radio antenna, though not retractable, it still reminds us of the good old days.

