Five Upcoming Electric Motorcycles In India

Electric scooters might have gained good traction in the Indian market but the same cannot be said about electric motorcycles because sadly, there aren’t many out there. Revolt Motors remains the only ‘mainstream’ electric motorcycle manufacturer that has been quite successful in its endeavours but things are soon going to turn around for good. The next few months are going to witness the launch of many electric motorcycles in India. Some of them could turn out to be the ones included in this list:

Ultraviolette F77

The Ultraviolette F77 is probably the best electric motorcycle which will be manufactured in our country. It was unveiled back in November 2019 and the company did open bookings for it while the deliveries were set to commence from the third quarter of 2020. But as expected, the pandemic played a spoilsport here as well. The production of its high-performance electric motorcycle – the F77, will begin in Q1, 2022 and the first batch of motorcycles will be rolled out in the market in March, 2022.

The F77 is a high-tech, high-performance motorcycle built with principles used in the aviation industry. With an acceleration of 0-60 in 2.9 seconds, top speed of 140 kmph, and a range of 150 km on a single charge, the F77 is a smart and connected electric motorcycle that comes with remote diagnostics over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, bike tracking, ride diagnostics and whole lot of other features.

Revolt RV1

The company recently revealed that it is going to launch an entry-level motorcycle named RV1 that will replace the RV300. It is being reported that this new model will arrive in the market early in 2022. The RV1 will be priced lower than the RV300 and its main aim would be to make electric motorcycles more affordable. It is going to be a 100 per cent locally-built model from the company.

Emflux One

The Emflux One absolutely stole the show back in 2018 when it was first showcased to the world at the Auto Expo. Its unconventional design features muscular styling and a (really long) vertically stacked LED headlight. The motorcycle draws power from a Emflux Li-ion, Liquid Cooled Modular Battery Pack with Integrated High Power Samsung Cells. With the Emflux WARP Charger, the battery can be recharged to 80% in 36 minutes. A regular wall charger will take upto 3 hours to do the same.

The motor can deliver a peak torque of 84 Nm and maximum power of 60 kW or 80 hp. However, Emflux have restricted the numbers to 75 Nm and 71 hp. The top speed too, has been electronically limited to 200 kmph while naught-100 kmph takes just 3.0 seconds. The claimed city range stands at 200 km while the highway range at speeds of 80 kmph is said to be 150 km. Rumours suggest that Emflux could finally launch the One electric sportsbike sometime next year.

Revolt’s café racer

Back in 2019 when the company first launched the RV400 and the RV300 in the Indian market, it also teased what might be its next offering. The teaser revealed the upper-half of a cafe-racer styled electric two-wheeler with text that read “to be continued.” Two years have passed but we are still yet to see its inception but we believe that the meteoric rise in the popularity of café-racer styled motorcycles will push Revolt Motors to finally make it a reality.

Hero Electric AE-47

The homegrown electric two-wheeler maker had showcased the AE-47 at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. The motorcycle grabbed a lot of attention at the Expo owing to its compact yet aggressive stance. Powering this motorcycle is a 4kW hub motor which is claimed to deliver a top speed of 85kmph and 0-60kmph is achieved in nine seconds. A removable 3.5kWh lithium-ion battery can deliver a range of 160kms and 85kms in Power and Eco mode, respectively. The charging time is stated to be four hours.