MV Agusta To Unveil Two New ADV Motorcycles At EICMA 2021

The adventure tourer segment is grabbing all the headlines in the world. Every major brand at least has one Adventure tourer in their line of motorcycles to cater to people who love off-roading and adventure. One such brand that is looking to enter this segment is MV Agusta. Italian brand MV Agusta is a well-known name in the biking world. They are well known for their designs and performance and how beautiful they look. Recently, people saw MV Agusta bikes testing on the streets and by the looks of it, it is an ADV motorcycle. MV Agusta is going to showcase two new adventure motorcycles at the EICMA 2021. The event is scheduled to take place on November 25-28. Recently MV Agusta released a teaser video on their social media handles in which they showcased their Dakar Rally bike and talked about their past in rallying.

MV Augusta ADV bikes: what to expect?

These 2 new motorcycles will be under the brand “Lucky Explorer” project. While we don’t have any information on the specification but by looking at the spy shots we can contemplate a lot of things. One thing that is sure is that bike will use a 21-inch front tire. Some expected features which we can expect are long-travel suspension, metal skid plate, radial front brake calipers, relaxed rider ergonomics, and split seats. The bikes might also have an adjustable windscreen, full-LED lighting, and a fully digital instrument cluster with a bigger fuel tank for a good amount of range.

As of now, we don’t have any information about the all-new MV Agusta engine, but according to rumours, it is going to be a 950cc 3-cylinder engine. The middle-weight ADV segment is quite hot right now and it looks like the Italian brand wants to make full use of it. We are expecting these upcoming ADV bikes to sit on the premium end as the company has always positioned itself that way. Pricing and engine specification wise the new MV Agusta will rival the likes of Triumph Tiger, Ducati Multistrada 950, and Kawasaki Versys 1000. All eyes will be on MV Agusta at EICMA for the launch of their two new ADV motorcycles.