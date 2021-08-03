Next Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spotted Undisguised

The next-generation Maruti Celerio has been long due and in fact, its launch has been postponed many times due to the pandemic. Rest assured, the new Celerio is all set to be launched in the coming months. The new Celerio has been spotted completely undisguised while being shot for promotional campaigns. As seen in the pictures, it follows a completely new design theme compared to the current Celerio. Let’s take a look at the details.

Design

As mentioned before, the design is a far cry from the current Celerio’s design. The front gets an uprights nose and an oval grille. The grille has a chrome strip running across it and honeycomb detailing inside. The headlamps are triangular halogen units and it gets fog lamps as well. The bumper gets black detailing and angular edges to give it a sporty look

. The side features a familiar ORVM with turn indicators as seen on other Maruti cars. It gets flap-type door handles and blacked-out 14 inch alloy wheels. The sides don’t get any cuts or creases giving it a simple look. The glass area seems to be healthy considering the straight window line. The rear features wraparound taillights and the bumper gets two reflectors. It also gets a rear washer. The overall design indicates that it will be bigger than the current Celerio.

What we know so far

The new Celerio will be based on the Heartect platform which underpins other Maruti Suzuki cars. There will be a lot of parts sharing with the new Wagon R like switches, stalks, buttons etc. The interiors are going to be completely revamped too. Expect features like smartplay infotainment system with android auto and apple carplay, electrically adjustable mirrors, reverse parking camera, steering mounted audio controls, dual airbags and ABS to name a few. Powertrain options will include two petrol engine options. The first will be a naturally aspirated 1 liter 3 cylinder K10 engine. The second will be a naturally aspirated 1.2 liter 4 cylinder K series engine. Gearbox options will include a 5-speed manual and AMT. Expect a CNG variant in the future as well.