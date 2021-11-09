Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza Spotted Testing For The First Time!

For those of you who may not know, Maruti-Suzuki is set to have the busiest year ahead. With a slew of facelifts and next-generation cars planned to be launched, Maruti-Suzuki surely has its work cut. Speaking about its current portfolio, the Vitara Brezza has been in the market since 2016. The compact SUV segment has seen many newer and more competent cars and Maruti is planning to fight back with the next-gen Brezza. Thanks to Instagram user @15october, we get to take a first look at the next-gen Brezza being tested which could launch in the later half of 2022.

Exterior

Though the test mule is covered heavily under the camouflage, we do get to see some finer details of the Brezza. The front features an upright bonnet which the current Brezza gets as well. If you look closely, you will notice a thick horizontal bar running across the grille with the Suzuki logo in the middle. The lower half of the bumper features a large air dam that is flanked by fog lamps. Speaking about the headlights, they’re going to be sharper in design and feature a LED projector setup with LED DRLs.

Move to the side and the overall silhouette may remind you of the current Vitara Brezza. It is safe to say that the overall boxy design of the current Brezza has been retained by the next-gen Brezza. Expect 16-inch wheels in steel and alloy form depending on the variant. The rear will feature a new set of LED taillamps and the number plate is now moved to the lower half of the boot as opposed to the current Brezza. Other details include a rear spoiler and shark fin antenna.

Interior

Though we haven’t gotten a chance to take a look at the interiors yet, we can assume that the interiors are set to receive a major overhaul in terms of design and features. Expect the use of better quality materials to uplift the cabin. The next-gen Brezza will be loaded with features such as push-button start/stop with keyless entry, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMS, auto-dimming IRVM, and connected car tech. It is also expected to get an all-new new touchscreen infotainment system which could make its debut with the new Baleno.

Powertrain

The next-gen Vitara Brezza is most likely to carry forward the sole petrol powertrain available in the current Brezza. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated K15B petrol engine produces 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine could be mated to an upgraded 48V mild-hybrid system which is set to make its debut in the next-gen S Cross. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter.