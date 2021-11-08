Hyundai Rolls Out Its ‘Beyond Mobility’ Campaign

Hyundai India has launched its brand new campaign called ‘beyond mobility’. This new campaign focuses on the need for Indian Sustainable Socials. The campaign is based on Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’. The new brand campaign has been developed on three pillars – Intelligent Technology, Sustainability, and Innovation. The campaign also focuses on intelligent technology and innovative solutions enhancing consumer lifestyle experiences and Hyundai’s commitment to a better planet.

Official statement

Commenting on the campaign introduction, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai has embarked on a journey to further strengthen its brand image as technologically advanced, sustainable and innovative. As a customer-centric organization, we aim to elevate customer interactions with our brand, not just in the realms of mobility but to create experiences that are beyond what is conventional. We understand that time is our most precious possession and we want to empower our customers with quality time. So we are redefining our services and experiences that create memories and surpass the expectations of our customers thereby delivering quality time. Under the aegis of Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, HMI’s new brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’ reinforces its commitment to future mobility which is intelligent and thrives with sustainability.”

How does it work?

The sustainability initiative will be achieved through technology products like zero-emission EVs to Hydrogen powered Fuel cell vehicles. Hyundai is also extending its environment-friendly efforts Beyond Mobility i.e., across manufacturing and network. Hyundai is already offering many advanced and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers connected car solutions with Bluelink that is available on 8 models in its Indian portfolio, with up to 60+ connected features on certain models. The Chennai manufacturing facility is almost self-sustainable in terms of its reliance on water with 100% rainwater harvesting practiced at the manufacturing facility. With 6 ponds providing a total water storage capacity of 3.35 lakh kiloliters. The campaign is curated to promote Hyundai’s focus on intelligent technologies, sustainable initiatives, and innovations that new-age customers demand. The brand also offers a large choice of transmissions, convenience to own, lifestyle membership programs. Watch the campaign video to find out more about ‘beyond mobility’!