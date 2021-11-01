Ducati Launches Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse In India; Already Gets Sold Out!

Ducati has carved a particular niche for itself in the world of motorcycles. Its Italian roots guarantee that every single motorcycle that rolls out of the Borgo Panigale factory, drips with character and beauty. Ducati has something for everyone in its portfolio. Its Panigale series is crafted for track junkies while if you just want to munch some fast miles on the highway, the Diavel makes a strong case for itself. For the wanderers in us, there’s the Multistrada but if you want to experience the simple, unadulterated fun of motorcycling, it doesn’t get better than the Scramblers. As Ducati likes to put it, they are your ticket to the ‘Land Of Joy’.

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse

The reason why we have gone on and on about Ducati is, we have received a new one that has just landed on our shores. Welcome the limited-edition Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse.

In recent years we have seen Ducati collaborating with big brands like Diesel and Lamborghini to dish out limited-edition exotics like the Diavel Diesel and Diavel Lamborghini edition. The ‘Fasthouse’ name is a homage to the collaboration between Ducati Scrambler and Fasthouse – an American clothing brand. It has been launched in India at ₹10.99 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sold out, already?

This Special Edition Motorcycle will be limited to 800 units only. And guess what? All the units that were allotted to India have been sold out! The Desert Sled FastHouse will get a Mint 400 like livery which is inspired by the Mint 400 win piloted by Jordan Graham. Ducati FastHouse edition gets an 860mm high seat with an anti-slip cover, and Ducati’s Red shade painted trellis frame. Lastly, each bike wears a small plate on the frame with a particular serial number from among 800 units.

specs

Like the standard variant, the FastHouse edition is powered by an 803cc L-twin air-cooled motor that puts out 74ps of power and 66.2 nm of torque with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by Kayaba 41mm fork up front and Kayaba rear shock with preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear with 200mm travel. Stopping power comes from a 330mm front disc at the front and a 245mm rear disc at the rear with Bosch cornering ABS as standard.