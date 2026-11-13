Next-Gen Honda CR-V To Drop Pure Petrol Engine, Get Hybrid Setup

Thirty years have passed since Honda introduced the CR-V, and the SUV is now preparing for another major chapter in its history. Honda has teased the seventh-generation model, which is scheduled to arrive in 2027 as a 2028 model in North America. The new version will bring a fresh design, a new platform and an upgraded hybrid powertrain. It will also mark a major change in the CR-V’s engine options, as Honda plans to offer the new model exclusively with hybrid technology in the North American market.
A New Hybrid System For The CR-V
The new CR-V will use Honda’s fifth-generation two-motor strong hybrid system. The company says the updated setup will improve engine efficiency and the working efficiency of the hybrid unit. Honda is targeting more than a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency compared to the existing hybrid model.
The current CR-V hybrid uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. It produces a combined output of 204hp and is paired with an e-CVT transmission. Honda has not shared the output figures or complete technical details of the new system yet.
The seventh-generation SUV will also get a newly developed electric all-wheel-drive system. This setup is expected to offer better control over motor operation and improve traction across different road conditions.
Petrol Engine To Be Dropped
The decision to go hybrid-only is an important change for the CR-V. The current American model is also available with a conventional petrol engine.
Here is what the existing powertrain options offer:
|Powertrain
|Engine details
|Output
|Petrol
|1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|190hp, 243Nm
|Hybrid
|2.0-litre petrol with electric motor
|204hp
The petrol engine is paired with a CVT gearbox, while the hybrid uses an e-CVT transmission. Honda will discontinue the conventional petrol option with the next-generation North American CR-V.
There is a reason behind this decision. Hybrid CR-V sales in the US have grown nearly ten times since the introduction of the hybrid version in 2020. Hybrids now account for around 30% of Honda’s total car sales in the American market. The company also recorded its highest hybrid sales in 2024 and 2025.
New Platform And Exterior Design
The seventh-generation CR-V will introduce a new modular platform developed by Honda. It will use a lightweight structure with higher body rigidity. Honda says the new architecture will help improve vehicle control, safety and driving dynamics.
The platform will also allow the company to share more components between different models. This could help reduce development and manufacturing costs.
Honda has released limited information about the exterior design so far. The company has described it as a bold new design, but the complete styling details are yet to be revealed. More information should be available closer to its scheduled arrival in 2027.
What About India?
Honda has not officially confirmed the next-generation CR-V for India. However, the company has indicated plans to introduce more global models in the country through the CBU route.
The ZR-V, which Honda recently introduced as a CBU, received a positive response, with its first two batches reportedly selling out quickly. The CR-V could be another addition to this strategy.
If launched here, the SUV could compete with premium offerings such as the Toyota Fortuner and the upcoming JSW Combat. However, its pricing, powertrain specifications and India launch timeline are yet to be announced.