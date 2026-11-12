Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027: Dates, Venues, Expected Brands And Registration Details

The third edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo will bring the automobile industry back to New Delhi from February 4 to 9, 2027. The six-day event will give visitors a chance to see new cars, two-wheelers, components and mobility technologies. It will bring manufacturers, suppliers and government representatives together across two venues.
The 2027 edition returns to a two-year schedule. The previous editions were held in 2024 and 2025. Organisers expect this to be the largest edition so far, with more than 1,750 exhibitors across 11 exhibitions. Visitor numbers are expected to cross 10 lakh during the six days. For visitors, the dates offer a chance to plan travel and track manufacturer announcements before February.
Two venues, 11 exhibitions
Visitors will need to check the venue before planning their visit. The exhibitions are divided between Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan and Yashobhoomi in Dwarka.
Bharat Mandapam will host six exhibitions:
- Auto Expo
- India International Tyre Show
- Bharat Battery Show
- Mobility Tech Pavilion
- India Cycle Show
- Steel and Advanced Materials Pavilion
Yashobhoomi will hold five events:
- Components and Technology Show
- Bharat Construction Equipment Expo
- Agri Mobility and Technology Expo
- Air Mobility Expo
- Metro and Urban Mass Transit Expo
The Auto Expo will be held at Bharat Mandapam. The Components and Technology Show at Yashobhoomi is scheduled for February 4 to 7. Both venues are also expected to have conferences, startup displays, business meetings and experience zones.
Which carmakers are expected?
The automobile section is expected to include manufacturers from mass-market and luxury segments. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra are among the brands expected to take part. BMW and Mercedes-Benz are also expected.
The exhibition will give companies a place to display passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and new technologies. However, manufacturers have not announced their full product plans. The list of new models, concept vehicles and possible unveilings is not confirmed. Visitors will have to wait for brand announcements closer to the event.
What the government expects
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on Indian mobility companies to explore overseas markets. He said stronger exports, higher production volumes and better economies of scale could help companies compete internationally.
Goyal has asked organisers and exhibitors to invite at least 25,000 international participants. The event is expected to attract more than 10 lakh visitors in total. He said participation should cover the wider automotive sector, including vehicle makers, tyre distributors, component suppliers and after-sales service companies.
Dates, venue and registration
|Detail
|Information
|Event
|Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027
|Dates
|February 4–9, 2027
|Auto Expo venue
|Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
|Other venue
|Yashobhoomi, Dwarka
|Exhibitors
|More than 1,750
|Exhibitions
|11
|Expected visitors
|More than 10 lakh
Visitor registration has not opened yet. Those planning to attend can check the official website for pass announcements and registration updates: https://www.bharat-mobility.com/visitor-registration.