Raptee.HV Opens New Three-Storey Experience Centre in Chennai, Plans Expansion to More Cities

Raptee.HV has strengthened its presence in Chennai with the opening of a new three-storey experience centre on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). The new facility gives customers a dedicated space to explore the company’s electric motorcycle, understand its technology and experience the T30 through test rides. It replaces the brand’s earlier factory outlet and was virtually inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on November 4, 2026.
Raptee.HV Experience Centre: What does it offer?
The new centre gives visitors an opportunity to explore the company’s T30 electric motorcycle and learn more about its technology. Customers can also interact with the team and take test rides.
Some key details of the new facility include:
- Three-storey flagship experience centre.
- Located on Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai.
- Showcases the Raptee.HV T30 electric motorcycle.
- Provides information about its 240V high-voltage architecture.
- Offers test rides and customer interaction.
Raptee.HV T30: Battery and performance
The T30 is currently the only motorcycle in Raptee.HV’s product portfolio. It uses a 5.4kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 29.5hp and 70Nm of torque.
The motorcycle also gets a CCS2 charging port, which allows it to use public DC fast-charging stations designed for electric cars. Raptee.HV claims that the battery can charge from 20 to 80 percent in 36 minutes.
The company started deliveries in Chennai in February 2026. It offers an eight-year warranty on the battery and a three-year warranty on the motorcycle.
Expansion plans and investment
After Chennai and Bengaluru, Raptee.HV is preparing to enter more cities. Its upcoming retail destinations include:
- Coimbatore
- Kochi
- Hyderabad
The company is also exploring international markets such as Sri Lanka, Brazil and Turkey.
Raptee.HV has received an investment of Rs 25 crore from the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). This investment will support its business plans as it works on expanding its presence.
With the new Chennai outlet and more cities planned, Raptee.HV is looking to make its electric motorcycles accessible to more buyers.