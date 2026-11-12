Maruti Suzuki DesignXathon 2026: IED Torino Takes Top Spot, NID Teams Follow

What will the cars of 2036 look like? This was the question put before hundreds of young design students by Maruti Suzuki. The company has now announced the winners of its second DesignXathon competition, with Team IED Torino taking the first position. Two teams from the National Institute of Design (NID), Gandhinagar, secured the next two places.
The grand finale took place on November 12, 2026, at Maruti Suzuki’s India Design Studio in Gurugram.
450 Students Took Part In The Competition
This year’s competition saw participation from more than 450 students representing over 70 design institutes in India and overseas. The participants were given the task of designing an iconic vehicle that would appeal to Gen Z and Gen Alpha buyers in 2036.
Teams could choose any vehicle category for their entries. The concepts were judged on the following parameters:
- Relevance to the changing lifestyles and preferences of younger buyers.
- Use of sustainable materials and technologies.
- Integration of vehicle design with modern technology.
Following several rounds of evaluation and mentorship from Maruti Suzuki’s design team, the top 10 shortlisted teams presented their concepts at the grand finale. Each team showcased its design through a 1:8-scale physical prototype.
Cash Prizes And Internships For Winners
The top three teams received cash rewards along with six-month internship opportunities at Maruti Suzuki’s India Design Studio.
|Position
|Institute
|Cash Prize
|Winner
|IED Torino
|Rs 2 lakh
|First Runner-up
|NID Gandhinagar
|Rs 1.5 lakh
|Second Runner-up
|NID Gandhinagar
|Rs 1 lakh
Students from teams ranked fourth to tenth may also get internship opportunities after further evaluation.
Maruti Suzuki Plans To Support Young Designers
Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said that young designers could play an important role in shaping future mobility. He also highlighted the company’s efforts to connect emerging talent with the automotive industry.
The first DesignXathon edition was held in 2025 and attracted over 400 students from 70 institutes. This year’s participation increased, with IED Torino also bringing an international win to the competition.
Maruti Suzuki has not yet revealed the winning vehicle concepts. It will be interesting to see how these student designs translate into future automotive thinking.