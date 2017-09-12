Newly launched Nissan Micra Fashion Edition is inspired by UCB

Nissan India has launched their new Micra Fashion – a limited edition car with exterior and interior styling elements inspired by fashion brand United Colors of Benetton. It combines Benetton’s Italian fashion sensibilities and global taste with interiors brimming with structured patterns and a subtle array of colours. This new Micra variant was launched today at the United Colors of Benetton store in Ambience Mall, Gurugram, with the car revealed by Bollywood actress Dia Mirza. The Micra Fashion limited edition will be available during the festive season at INR 6.09 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) across all Nissan dealerships in India.

Based on the Micra XL CVT model, the Nissan Micra Fashion features new body decals on the side and roof; black door mirrors with designer stripes; Benetton-signature headrest covers; seats with orange stitching; European black interiors with orange touches, and Black wheel covers with orange inserts. The Micra Fashion edition is offered with a CVT automatic transmission mated to a 1.2L petrol engine and modern features inside the cabin include a NissanConnect connectivity feature interlaced with a 6.2 touchscreen audiovisual navigation unit through phone mirroring.

The first 500 customers of the Nissan Micra Fashion limited edition will receive a hamper with exclusive Benetton personal accessories such as belts and designer wallets for both men and women. This is part of the unique marketing association between Nissan and United Colors of Benetton specific to this launch.



Mr. Arun Malhotra, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited to offer our customers a new, stylish choice for the festive season. Nissan Micra Fashion Edition brings a sophisticated interior ambience with a host of new features and inspiration infused from Benetton’s rich heritage of Italian style and global research. The car combines high style and great performance thanks to the CVT automatic transmission for an engaging and comfortable driving experience.”

Mr. Sundeep Chugh, CEO & MD, Benetton India Pvt. Ltd, said “We are honoured to serve as a fashion inspiration for Nissan’s latest automotive innovation, with our long standing Italian legacy of design, innovation and sustainability. Moreover, as a brand, we are strongly committed to women empowerment and their safety, through our social campaigns. Nissan’s latest edition of Micra is engineered with an automatic transmission and NissanConnect, which has over 50 safety and security features. The offering therefore truly appeals to the youth and women of today, and bears strong synergies with Benetton’s social commitments and design aesthetics.”