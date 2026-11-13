BYD Denza Z9 GT Launched at Rs 1.57 Crore in India

Alongside the D9 luxury MPV, BYD’s luxury brand Denza has made its India debut with another new model, the Z9 GT. Priced at Rs 1.57 crore (ex-showroom), the electric shooting brake is the brand’s performance-focused offering and gets a three-motor setup with over 1,150hp. It also brings a claimed driving range of 670km and several new features to the Indian luxury car market.
The Z9 GT will be sold as a fully imported model through dedicated Denza dealerships. It will initially be available in six cities, including Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Bookings have started with a token amount of Rs 10 lakh.
Design and Exterior
The Z9 GT gets a shooting brake body style, with a long bonnet, sloping roofline and a large rear hatch. It has a sporty profile and measures 5,180mm in length, 1,990mm in width and 1,490mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 3,125mm.
Some of its exterior features include:
- LED headlamps and tail lamps
- Flush-fitting door handles
- 20-inch alloy wheels with Pirelli tyres
- Split roof spoiler with an integrated stop lamp
- Large rear diffuser
- LiDAR sensor mounted on the roof
Buyers can choose from three exterior colours: Fjord Green, Obsidian Black and Rime Gold.
Three-Motor Electric Setup and Performance
The India-spec Z9 GT gets a fully electric powertrain with a 122.5kWh second-generation BYD Blade battery. It uses three electric motors, with one mounted at the front and two at the rear. The combined output stands at 1,156hp and 1,210Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels.
Here are the key performance figures:
|Specification
|Details
|Battery pack
|122.5kWh
|Motor setup
|Three electric motors
|Power
|1,156hp
|Torque
|1,210Nm
|0-100kmph
|2.7 seconds
|Top speed
|270kmph
|Claimed range
|670km (NEDC)
|Drivetrain
|All-wheel drive
The company claims that the Z9 GT can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 2.7 seconds. It has a claimed top speed of 270kmph. The car also gets a 1,500kW DC fast charging system, while AC charging support goes up to 11kW.
Cabin Features and Technology
The cabin gets a three-screen layout, including a 17.3-inch central touchscreen, a 13.2-inch digital instrument display and a separate 13.2-inch screen for the front passenger. It also gets a 50-inch augmented reality head-up display.
Other features include:
- 20-speaker Devialet sound system
- Panoramic glass roof
- 50W wireless charging pads
- Powered seats with heating and ventilation
- Massage function and extended leg rests
- Mini fridge with heating and cooling functions
- Leather upholstery
The car also gets a four-spoke steering wheel and a knitted velvet headliner. Buyers can choose between three cabin colour combinations.
Rear-Wheel Steering and Safety Features
One of the interesting features of the Z9 GT is its rear-wheel steering system. The rear wheels can turn up to 15 degrees, helping the car move through narrow spaces. It also supports sideways movement and 360-degree turns. The model gets air suspension as well.
Safety equipment includes nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, 12 parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring and electronic stability control. It also gets Level 2 ADAS, automatic parking assistance and a driver fatigue monitoring system.
Denza Z9 GT Warranty and Bookings
Denza is offering a six-year or 1.5 lakh km vehicle warranty and an eight-year or 1.6 lakh km battery warranty. The package also includes six years of roadside assistance and an 11kW home charger.
With the Z9 GT, Denza has brought a different type of electric performance car to India. Its price, power and shooting brake design make it an unusual addition to the country’s luxury EV market.