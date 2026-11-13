Mahindra Plans 10,000 Monthly Units for First NU_IQ SUV

Last year, Mahindra showcased several new concepts, including the Vision S, Vision T, Vision X and Vision SXT. These models gave a glimpse of the company’s upcoming SUV range. Among them, the Vision S is now moving closer to production, with test vehicles spotted on Indian roads on multiple occasions. Mahindra is preparing to introduce its production version by mid-2027, giving buyers another option in the competitive sub-4-metre SUV segment.
The upcoming SUV will be the first production model based on Mahindra’s new NU_IQ platform. The company is also planning a monthly production capacity of around 10,000 units for this vehicle.
Production and Launch Timeline
Mahindra has confirmed that the first NU_IQ-based SUV is expected to launch by June 2027. Production will initially take place at its Chakan facility in Maharashtra. The company plans to shift manufacturing to its upcoming Nagpur plant once operations begin, which is expected around 2029.
Some key details include:
- Monthly Production: Mahindra is targeting 10,000 units of the first NU_IQ SUV.
- Manufacturing Location: Production will begin at the Chakan plant.
- Nagpur Facility: Manufacturing could move to the new plant closer to 2029.
- Launch Timeline: The production model is expected by June 2027.
Expected Engine and Transmission Options
The Vision S-based SUV is expected to get multiple powertrain choices. Test vehicles have already revealed some details, including a six-speed manual gearbox.
Expected engine options include:
- Petrol engine
- Diesel engine
- CNG powertrain
- Possible hybrid setup
The NU_IQ platform has been developed to support different types of powertrains. This will allow Mahindra to offer the SUV with multiple fuel options.
What Else?
The Vision S is one of four concepts showcased by Mahindra in August 2025. The company has plans to introduce one new NU_IQ-based SUV every year. The platform could support both smaller SUVs and larger models in the future.
Mahindra is also preparing three other launches by June 2027. These include a lifestyle pickup truck, another electric SUV and an updated existing model, which could be the Thar Roxx facelift.
The upcoming Nagpur facility will also support the company’s long-term production plans. Mahindra wants to increase its total monthly manufacturing capacity to 1.32 lakh units by FY2031.