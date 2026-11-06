New Toyota Innova Crysta LIMO Edition Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 19.95 Lakh

Toyota has expanded the Innova Crysta range with the introduction of the new LIMO Edition in India. The new version has been introduced for fleet operators and commercial mobility customers who use the MPV for passenger transportation. It is available exclusively in the GX-SLF grade, with prices starting at Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
The LIMO Edition gets a separate identity for Toyota’s commercial customers. However, there are no major mechanical or feature changes over the regular GX fleet version. The company has also kept the prices unchanged.
Toyota Innova Crysta LIMO Edition: What’s New?
The LIMO Edition is based on the GX-SLF grade and comes with a dedicated identity for professional mobility services. Toyota has not announced any specific exterior changes or additional equipment for this version.
The MPV continues to offer features such as:
- Second-row captain seats for passenger comfort.
- Spacious cabin with good headroom and legroom.
- Air-conditioning with dedicated cooling for all three rows.
- Touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.
- Steering-mounted controls.
- Front and rear armrests.
The Innova Crysta is also known for its ride comfort, which makes it suitable for long-distance passenger travel.
Toyota Innova Crysta LIMO: Engine and Performance
Powering the LIMO Edition is Toyota’s 2.4-litre diesel engine, which is also available in the regular Crysta range. It is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Here are the engine specifications:
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|2.4-litre diesel
|Maximum power
|150PS
|Peak torque
|343Nm
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Claimed mileage
|Up to 15kmpl
The engine produces 150PS and 343Nm of torque. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of up to 15kmpl.
Toyota Innova Crysta LIMO: Prices and Seating Options
The LIMO Edition is available in two seating configurations. Both versions carry the GX Fleet branding and have different prices.
|Variant
|Seating capacity
|Price (ex-showroom)
|GX Fleet 7-seater
|7 seats
|Rs 19.95 lakh
|GX Fleet 8-seater
|8 seats
|Rs 19.99 lakh
There is a price difference of Rs 4,000 between the two versions. The standard Innova Crysta range is also available in four grades: GX, GX+, VX and ZX. The LIMO branding, however, is limited to the GX-SLF fleet offering.
Safety Features and Warranty
The Innova Crysta gets several safety features, including seven airbags, ABS, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Electronic Brake-force Distribution and Brake Assist.
Toyota also offers a standard warranty of three years or 1,00,000km, whichever comes first. Customers can extend the coverage up to five years or 2,20,000km.
Other ownership benefits include finance schemes for up to seven years, low-EMI plans, Toyota Smart Finance, Express Maintenance Service and 24×7 roadside assistance.
Toyota has introduced the LIMO Edition with a separate identity for its commercial mobility customers. With two seating configurations, the familiar diesel engine and prices starting at Rs 19.95 lakh, the new version adds a dedicated fleet-spec offering to the Innova Crysta range.
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