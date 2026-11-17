MINI India has officially opened pre-launch bookings for the new Cooper SE and the MINI Paul Smith Edition. Both models are scheduled to launch in the country on November 27, 2026. Interested buyers can register their interest online through MINI India’s official website or by visiting any authorised dealership across the country. The electric hatchback marks the arrival of the second-generation Cooper SE in India, after the earlier model was discontinued.
The New Cooper SE Gets a Larger Battery
The updated electric hatchback is powered by a larger 54.2 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor. Sending power exclusively to the front wheels, the setup produces 218 hp and 330 Nm of torque, enabling a claimed WLTP-certified range of 402 km on a single charge.
|Specification
|Cooper SE Details
|Power Output
|218 hp
|Peak Torque
|330 Nm
|Battery Capacity
|54.2 kWh
|Claimed Range (WLTP)
|402 km
|0–100 km/h Sprint
|6.7 seconds
|Top Speed
|170 km/h
For charging, the international specification supports AC charging at up to 7.4 kW, taking roughly 7 hours and 45 minutes for a full charge. Using a 95 kW DC fast charger, the battery can top up from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes. India-specific charging times and hardware details will be confirmed at launch.
Inside, the cabin centres around a 9.45-inch circular OLED touchscreen infotainment unit, paired with a three-spoke steering wheel and a toggle bar for physical controls on the centre console. Expected equipment includes dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a panoramic glass sunroof, wireless phone charging, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS features.
Paul Smith Edition Brings Bespoke Design Touches
The MINI Paul Smith Edition brings the renowned British designer’s signature ‘Classic with a twist’ aesthetic to the lineup. It will be offered across three body styles: the Cooper S, the Cooper Convertible, and the new Cooper SE, featuring over 20 exclusive styling details inside and out.
Buyers can pick from three exterior shades:
- Statement Grey: An exclusive shade inspired by the classic 1959 Austin Seven.
- Inspired White: An exclusive finish referencing the beige colour used on vintage MINI models.
- Midnight Black Metallic: A sleek dark finish carried over from the standard palette.
Additional bespoke touches include 18-inch black alloy wheels, signature multi-coloured roof stripes, blue contrast seat stitching, and a ‘Hello’ puddle-lamp projection. Inside, the floor mats feature a hand-drawn rabbit motif, while the steering wheel gets matching coloured stripes. Mechanically, these editions remain identical to their standard counterparts.
Launch Details and Network Reach
MINI India has not yet disclosed the official booking token amount or retail prices for either model. Currently, the brand operates 18 sales touchpoints across 17 cities, supported by a wider service network of 51 touchpoints across 36 cities through BMW Group India. Full variant lists and pricing will be revealed on November 27.