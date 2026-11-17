It has been just two months since Kia India introduced its flagship SUV, the Sorento, in the Indian market, and the three-row SUV has already recorded a strong start! The company has announced that wholesale sales have crossed 4,500 units since bookings opened in September 2026. This gives the Sorento a promising start in India’s premium SUV segment, where buyers have several options across petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains.
The Sorento is manufactured locally at Kia’s Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. It is available in diesel and petrol-hybrid versions, with introductory prices starting at Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
It is worth noting that the 4,500-unit figure refers to wholesale dispatches to dealerships and not necessarily completed customer deliveries.
Engine and gearbox options
Kia offers the Sorento with two engine choices. Buyers can choose between a turbo-petrol hybrid and a diesel engine, depending on their requirements.
Here are the specifications of both versions:
|Specifications
|Petrol Hybrid
|Diesel
|Engine
|1.6-litre turbo-petrol
|2.2-litre diesel
|Engine power
|180 PS
|193 PS
|Electric motor
|65 PS
|Not available
|Torque
|Not specified
|442 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed automatic
|8-speed DCT
|Claimed mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|Not specified
|Starting price
|Rs 29.49 lakh
|Rs 27.99 lakh
Both engine options are available with an all-wheel-drive system and selectable terrain modes. Kia also claims that the Sorento is the first SUV in its segment to offer AWD with a hybrid powertrain.
Cabin and technology features
The Sorento is available in six- and seven-seat layouts. The six-seat version gets captain seats in the second row, while the seven-seat model comes with a 60:40 split second-row bench.
Both versions get sliding and reclining second-row seats, along with a one-touch mechanism for accessing the third row.
Some of the key cabin features include:
- Ventilated front and second-row seats.
- Powered relaxation seats.
- Ergo Motion driver seat.
- Panoramic sunroof.
- 64-colour ambient lighting.
- 12-speaker Bose sound system.
The SUV also gets Kia’s generative AI-based voice assistant. Drivers can activate it using the ‘Hey Kia’ command and ask follow-up questions without repeating the initial command. It can also provide information and control selected functions, including the air-conditioning and power windows.
Other technology features include Kia Connect 2.0 with over 85 connected-car functions, Digital Key 2.0 and over-the-air updates for 30 controllers.
Safety equipment
Kia has equipped the Sorento with several driver assistance and safety features. The SUV gets 30 Level 2+ ADAS functions, including Highway Driving Assist and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control.
The equipment list also includes:
- 360-degree camera.
- Digital interior rear-view mirror.
- Remote Smart Parking Assist.
- Up to 10 airbags in the top variant.
These features are supported by electronic driver assistance systems that provide additional support during highway driving and parking.
Buyback and service benefits
Kia is also offering additional ownership benefits to Sorento customers. Its Assured Buyback Programme promises up to 70% residual value after three years, subject to mileage limits and other programme conditions.
The company has also introduced a Premium Service Programme with benefits such as:
- Dedicated service advisor.
- Priority access to service bays.
- Preferential appointment scheduling.
- Vehicle pick-up and drop facilities.
- 90-minute express service for eligible periodic maintenance jobs.
With more than 4,500 wholesale units recorded in its first two months, the Kia Sorento has made a promising start in India. Its hybrid and diesel options, three-row seating and extensive equipment list give buyers several reasons to consider it in the premium SUV segment.