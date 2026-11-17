Mahindra has added another achievement to its electric SUV range, with the XEV 9S receiving a five-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). The three-row electric SUV has scored 31.15 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection and 45 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection. It has received five stars in both categories, making it the first seven-seater electric SUV to achieve this feat.
The results are particularly important for buyers looking at an electric SUV for family use. The XEV 9S has performed well in both frontal and side impact tests, while its child occupant protection results are also strong.
Mahindra XEV 9S Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results
The XEV 9S was assessed using the six-seater Pack Two Above and seven-seater Pack Three Above variants, both equipped with the 79kWh battery pack. Bharat NCAP has confirmed that the safety rating applies to all variants of the electric SUV.
Here is a look at its scores:
|Safety Assessment
|Score
|Rating
|Adult Occupant Protection
|31.15/32
|5 Stars
|Child Occupant Protection
|45/49
|5 Stars
The XEV 9S has also scored higher than the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari, the other three-row SUVs assessed by Bharat NCAP.
- Mahindra XUV 7XO: 30.76/32 in adult protection and 44.97/49 in child protection.
- Tata Safari: 30.08/32 in adult protection and 44.54/49 in child protection.
Strong Performance In Adult Occupant Protection
The electric SUV secured 15.15 out of 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. The assessment showed good protection for the driver’s head, neck, chest, pelvis, thighs, legs and feet. The front passenger also received good protection across most body areas, although the chest protection was rated adequate.
The side impact assessments produced even better results, with the XEV 9S scoring a full 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. It also received an ‘OK’ result in the side pole impact test.
These results show that the SUV offers a good level of protection in different types of collisions.
Child Safety Scores 45 Out Of 49 Points
Mahindra has also secured strong results in the child occupant protection assessment. The XEV 9S received 24 out of 24 points in the dynamic test and 12 out of 12 points for child restraint system installation. It lost four points in the vehicle assessment, bringing its final score to 45 out of 49.
Both 18-month-old and three-year-old child dummies were used during the tests. The SUV secured full points in the frontal and side crash assessments for both age groups.
The second-row outboard seats get ISOFIX and i-Size child seat mounting points. A manual passenger airbag cut-off switch is also available for installing a compatible rear-facing child seat in the front passenger seat.
Safety Features And Equipment
The XEV 9S gets several safety features across its range. These include:
- Six airbags as standard, with seven airbags on Pack Three and Pack Three Above variants.
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.
- ISOFIX child seat mounts.
- Side curtain airbags.
- Seatbelt reminders for front and rear occupants.
- Pedestrian protection.
Higher variants also get Level 2 ADAS features. These include automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane centering, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and autonomous emergency steering. A 360-degree camera is also available on higher trims.
Battery And Range Details
The XEV 9S is offered with three battery pack options. Here are the claimed figures:
|Battery Pack
|Claimed Range
|59kWh
|521km
|70kWh
|600km
|79kWh
|679km
The top-spec 79kWh version produces 210kW of power. Mahindra estimates a real-world driving range of around 500km for this battery option. The company also claims that charging from 20 to 80 per cent takes approximately 20 minutes under suitable conditions.