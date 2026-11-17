The Bajaj Pulsar name has been part of India’s motorcycle market for years. From the Classic Pulsar models to the N, NS and RS series, the brand has built a strong following among buyers. The Pulsar 180 has also been an important part of this family, but its journey in India has taken another unexpected turn.
Bajaj has discontinued the Pulsar 180 for the second time in five years. The motorcycle has disappeared from the company’s official website, suggesting that it is being phased out. This comes just six months after its return to the Indian market in April 2026.
Bajaj Pulsar 180: What has happened?
The Pulsar 180 was discontinued in 2022 before Bajaj brought it back in April 2026. The relaunch gave buyers another option in the 180cc segment, where it competed with the TVS Apache RTR 180.
However, the motorcycle is no longer listed on Bajaj’s website following its recent update. The company has not issued an official discontinuation announcement yet.
Here are some important points:
- The Pulsar 180 was relaunched in April 2026.
- Its last recorded ex-showroom price was Rs 1.22 lakh.
- Existing dealership stock may still be available.
- Bajaj is unlikely to give it a major update like the Pulsar 125 and 150.
- The company may consider bringing it back if demand increases.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 Engine and Specifications
The motorcycle used a 178.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled petrol engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Here are its key specifications.
|Specification
|Bajaj Pulsar 180
|Engine
|178.6cc, single-cylinder
|Cooling
|Air-cooled
|Maximum power
|17hp at 8,500rpm
|Peak torque
|15Nm at 6,500rpm
|Gearbox
|5-speed
|Last price
|Rs 1.22 lakh
What happens next?
Bajaj has recently updated the Pulsar 125 and 150 with substantial mechanical and platform changes. The 180, however, is unlikely to receive similar treatment anytime soon. Its future could depend on customer demand, as Bajaj has brought back discontinued Pulsar models in the past.