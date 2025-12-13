New MINI Cooper S Convertible Launched at Rs 58.50 Lakh — India’s Most Affordable Drop-Top Is Here

Mini has introduced the new Cooper S Convertible in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 58.50 Lacs. With this, it becomes the most affordable convertible car currently on sale in the country. The car is a drop top version of the Cooper S hatchback and comes to India as a completely built unit.
This is Mini India’s third launch in the last three months, after JCW All4 and Countryman SE All4. Bookings are now open and deliveries have already started.
The Cooper S Convertible is for those who want open-top driving but don’t want a big, impractical luxury car.
What is special about the Cooper S Convertible
The biggest highlight of the car is its soft top fabric roof.
- Fully opens in 18 seconds
- Closes in 15 seconds
- Can be operated at a speed of 30 km/h
- Also provides partial “sunroof mode” for light open air driving
With the roof raised, boot space stands at 215 litres. When the roof is folded down this reduces to 160 litres. While not generous, it is useable for city runs and short weekend trips.
Exterior Design and proportions
The new Cooper S Convertible is loyal to the classic Mini appearance.
- DRL rings, circular LED headlights
- Octagonal outline of grille with body coloured trim
- Red ‘S’ badging for sporty touch
- Union Jack-style tail lamps
- 18-inch alloy wheels as standard
A unique detail is the drop-down tailgate, which is capable of supporting up to 80kg and doubles up as a temporary seat.
Interior and features
Inside, the cabin feels familiar – but modern.
- New black and beige dashboard theme
- Large 9.4-inch round circular OLED touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto
- Powered front seats with massage feature for the driver
- Harman Kardon sound system
- Wireless charger and head up display
- Ambient projection of dashboard light
- Rear-view camera
The cabin is airy, especially with the roof down which adds to the sense of occasion on everyday drives.
Engine, Gearbox and performance
The power is provided by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.
- 204 hp power output
- 300 Nm of torque
- 7-speed dual clutch automatic gear box
- Front-wheel drive
The Cooper S Convertible can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds with a top speed of 237 km/h. Mini claims to have a fuel efficiency figure of 16.82 km/l.
There is no manual gearbox to choose from.
Colours, safety and ownership
The convertible comes in several bright and classic colour options such as shades of yellow, red, green and blue. Buyers can also choose between different mirror cap finishes and alloy wheel designs.
Safety features include multiple airbags, autonomous emergency braking and forward collision warning.
Mini offers:
- 2-year unlimited kilometre warranty
- 24×7 roadside assistance
- Extended warranty up to 10 years
- Finance and guaranteed buyback plans
Conclusion
The Mini Cooper S Convertible is not about numbers or practicality. It is about style, sound, and the feeling of driving with the roof down. At Rs 58.50 lakh, it brings open-top motoring to buyers who want something compact, premium and fun, without stepping into large luxury convertibles.
For those who value emotion as much as engineering, this Mini makes a strong case.