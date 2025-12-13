VIDA DIRT.E K3 Brings Electric Riding to the Youngest Explorers

VIDA powered by Hero MotoCorp has made an important stride into a new segment with the launch of the DIRT.E K3, an electric motorcycle specially crafted for children between the age of 4 and 10 years. It is the start of VIDA’s new off road focused DIRT.E series and introduces a fresh, considered way for young riders to experience two wheels.
VIDA’s purpose is to reimagine the Future of Mobility for a new generation – mobility that is clean, connected and deeply conscious. With DIRT.E K3, VIDA develops this purpose further into off road exploring, creating for children a space where confidence can naturally grow, skills are intuitively developed and early experiences with mobility become joyful, safe and sustainable.
Inspired by VIDA DIRT.E’s tagline “Wild beyond the Ride”, with this launch the brand will mark its move into the off-roading segment, offering structured, safe and sustainable riding experiences for young riders.
Priced at Rs 69,990 for the first 300 units, the DIRT.E K3 is made to grow with the child and not get outgrown in a year or two. That idea is right at the centre of this motorcycle. Expressions of Interest for the first phase are open now at vidaworld.com with the retail deliveries commencing from January 15, 2026 in selected outlets in Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur and Calicut.
At first glance, the K3 appears to be a proper dirt bike. It has a high position, thin bodywork and off road stance which is designed to help children to learn correct riding posture from the beginning. But what really makes it otherwise is the size adaptive frame.
Built to grow with the rider
The DIRT.E K3 has a three stage adjustable set-up. It can be set to Small, Medium or Large using one tool.
- Seat height varies 454mm to 631mm
- Frame height, wheelbase change with every stage
- One motorcycle works for multiple years
This means kids do not need to change bikes as they grow. The riding position is still familiar to help the confidence to build up naturally over time.
Electric, smooth and parent friendly
The DIRT.E K3 is powered by a 350W Continuous / 500W Peak Motor; paired with a 360Wh removable battery to provide up to 3 hours of riding, depending on the terrain and mode. Charging is easy and can be done at home, with a full charge taking about three hours.
There are three different riding modes to suit different skill levels.
- Beginner mode at 8 kmph
- Amateur mode at 16 kmph
- Pro mode at 25 kmph
Parents are able to control these settings using a connected app. Lock modes and set limits in early learning.
Safety at the core
VIDA has placed much emphasis on safety. The bike gets rear hydraulic disc brake, child sized brake levers, impact absorbing parts and magnetic kill switch which cuts the power when the rider falls off the bike. The wiring harness is over-moulded for durability and the battery is sealed from dust and moisture with a magnetic connector for secure charging of the battery.
Global in design, manufactured in India
The DIRT.E K3 has been developed and designed at the Hero tech centre Germany and Jaipur innovation hub. Production will be carried out at Hero’s facility in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The bike is available in 3 bold colours – Red, Purple and White and has already taken the world by storm by being awarded with Red Dot Design Award 2025 and CES Innovation Award Honoree 2026.
Leadership insights
Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said:
“When we created VIDA, our purpose was to inspire transformative journeys and enable people to experience freedom in a responsible and progressive way. With DIRT.E, we are giving the next generation a chance to explore, learn and grow with confidence.”
Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said:
“DIRT.E K3 is a new start in the way young riders interact with motorcycling.” Our goal was to create a product that adapts as they grow; to allow for confident, responsible and happy exploration. DIRT.E is the first step in building a thoughtfully crafted ecosystem that nurtures riders from the earliest stages through a platform that is safe, progressive and deeply connected to the outdoors.”
Conclusion
The VIDA DIRT.E K3 is not about speed or specs. It is about providing children with a safe, fun and confidence-giving first step into riding. With a bike that will grow with them, VIDA is making memories that will last a lifetime in the making.