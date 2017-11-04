New Lamborghini Concept Teaser Previews The Aventador Successor

Automobili Lamborghini has shared a new teaser image on one of its social media channels. The image caption says that the brand will unveil a concept model whcih would be ‘the future of super sports-cars in Partnership with MIT’.

To be unveiled on November 6 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the concept car is likely to preview the design of the successor to the Aventador. The teaser image only a few details such as the low slung vehicle and sleek headlamps accompanied by LED DRLs.

The Sant’Agata Bolognese based manufacturer has remained tight lipped about any other details but reports suggest that the model could could feature a hybrid engine. More details will surface when Lamborghini takes the wrap off this concept on Monday. Stay tuned for updates.