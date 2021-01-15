New KTM Motorcycle Arriving On January 26; What Could It Be?

26th January 2021 is now etched in our minds. The date is already a special one for us because our beloved nation became a Republic on this day but for the automotive enthusiast in us is also looking forward to the day. Tata is going to launch the new Safari, Triumph is going to unveil the Speed Triple 1200 RS on the same day and now, KTM too has joined the party by announcing that it is going to unveil a new motorcycle on the same day.

More details

The Austrian giant has released a teaser image with the tagline ‘The World Gets Smaller’ indicating that the new motorcycle is going to be a part of KTM’s Adventure family.

If reports are to be believed, KTM is going to unveil the 1290 Super Adventure series. KTMs are renowned for their off-road credentials and the Super Adventure is expected to become the brand’s flagship ADV-tourer. It is about time we guess, to make way for the big daddy of all the ADVs! What cements the speculation even further is the fact that a technical snag revealed the model pages for the 2021 1290 Super Adventure R and Super Adventure S a few days ago. Thus, we would most likely see the 2021 Super Adventure series on the aforementioned date.

It has already been spied on multiple occasions and is expected to come with a radar-based adaptive cruise control system – a feature that’s already available on rivals such as the Ducati Multistrada V4. Leaked reports also suggest that the new 1290 Super Adventure would be equipped with 2 radiators, new headers, 2 catalytic converters, and 3 lambda sensors.

2021 is going to be a busy year for the Austrian manufacturer. A few days ago, the production-spec version of the RC 200 was spied leaving the assembly, bearing new clothes. It hints at the possibility that the Austrian bikemaker has already started assembling the updated RC 200 in India. The RC 200 will be joined by the updated RC 390, which hasn’t received a significant update ever since it was launched. The RC 390 too, has been spied on multiple occasions, featuring new bodywork, new frame and updated braking setup. Expect the updated Supersports to wreck the competition in 2021.