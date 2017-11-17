New Indian Scout Bobber India Launch Details, Images, Features And Expected Prices

Indian Motorcycles had unveiled the Scout Bobber earlier this year in the month of July. Post the unveiling, the American brand revealed that the model will be launched in India soon. The company also began accepting bookings for the Scout Bobber against an amount of INR 50,000 in August 2017. Now, the Indian Motorcycles has revealed the launch date of the upcoming Scout Bobber. Read on for all the details:

New Indian Scout Bobber Expected Prices

The Indian Scout is expected to arrive in India with a price tag of approximately INR 14-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Indian Scout Bobber Launch Date

The upcoming Indian Scout Bobber will be launched in India on November 24th at the 2017 India Bike Week (IBW) in Goa.

New Indian Scout Bobber Features And Details

Design wise, the new Scout Bobber will receive a slammed stance and will come equipped with knobby tyres, blacked out styling, chopped fenders, bar-end mirrors, two-tone leather seat, vented exhaust shields and a blacked out instrument panel. Also on offer will be re-positioned handlebar and foot-pegs, lowered dual shock suspension unit at the rear, cartridge type forks with 119 mm travel and a one inch reduction in ride height. Indian Motorcycles will also offer a range of accessories such as passenger seat with sissy bar, Scout Bobber Solo Rack Bag and Saddlebag.

New Indian Scout Bobber Engine Specifications

The new Indian Scout Bobber will be powered by the same V-Twin engine that propels the standard Scout. This motor will be capable of producing a power output of 94 hp while the peak torque will be rated at 97.7 Nm.

New Indian Scout Bobber Image Gallery