New-Generation Nissan Versa (Sunny) Unveiled

Nissan’s answer to the likes of the Honda City, the Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid sedans, the Sunny has been on sale in the Indian market for a good amount of time now. Over the years, it has not received many updates and has started to show its age. With the competitors being refreshed and facelifted from time to time, this Japanese sedan has lost its relevance in the market and not many buyers are opting for this sedan at this point in time. That could change if this new generation model of the Sunny which has been unveiled for the US market where it is known as the Versa, goes on sale here.

Revealed at the Tortuga Music Festival at Ft Lauderdale in Florida, the 2020 model of the Nissan Sunny has gained in terms of dimension and equipment, both. Sharp lines and creases can be seen all over the car, imparting a sporty look to the exterior. Up front, one can see wide headlight assemblies which also come with DRLs, all illuminated by LEDs.

Below the trademark, ‘V-motion’ nose of the car is a large air dam, flanked by fog lamps on either side. The side profile of the Versa flaunts a floating roofline which swoops down towards the rear and blacked-out elements surrounding the greenhouse area. The mirrors too, get the blacked out treatment, for a more sporty appeal. At the rear, we a Hyundai Verna-like angular tail light assembly makes things appear familiar.

On the inside, the interiors follow an all-black theme, and even gets a flat bottom steering wheel, to enhance the sporty appeal of the car. The dashboard gets a rather large infotainment screen which can be expected to offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. In the international market, the Versa uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine which generates 122 bhp and 158 Nm of twist, paired with either a 5-speed stick shift or a CVT automatic. While it is still not certain if the car will make its way to the Indian market anytime soon, but expect an oil burner option as well if it does. However, given the increasing affection for SUVs, we doubt if Nissan will consider this product for India.