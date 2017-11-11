New Benelli TRK 251 Unveiled: Details, Features, Image Gallery, Expected Launch Date And Prices

Italian marquee Benelli has unveiled an all new product at the 2017 EICMA Motor Show currently being held in Milan. The motorcycle manufacturer has unveiled the TRK 251, an adventure cruiser. Here’s what we know about the new motorcycle:

New Benelli TRK 251 Engine And Specifications

The new Benelli TRK 251 sources power from a 250 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that is capable of producing 26 PS of power at 9250 rpm and 21 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm. This engine sends power to the rear wheel with the help of a six speed transmission.

New Benelli TRK 251 Features And Technology

Based on a steel tube Trellis frame, the new TRK 251 is equipped with a 17 litre fuel tank which would result in lesser stops for fuel. Suspension duties on the model are handled by 41mm USD forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear with hydraulic central damper adjustment and 51mm of travel. Braking power comes from a 280mm single floating disc with a 4 piston caliper and a 240mm disc with single piston caliper at the front and rear respectively. The 17 inch aluminium alloy wheels come wrapped in 110/70 section tyres at the front and 150/60 section tyres at the rear.

New Benelli TRK 251 Expected India Launch Date and Prices

Benelli might showcase the new TRK 251 at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo. There is no official word regarding the prices, but one can expect the model to arrive with a price tag of approximately INR 1.5-2 lakh. The model is likely to be launched in India in the second half of 2018 or early 2019.

New Benelli TRK 251 Image Gallery