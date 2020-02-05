“KIA XCEED” ANOTHER POWER SURPRISE OF KIA MOTORS

In the All-New Kia XCeed the possibilities are endless. From its sporty coupé crossover silhouette, highlighted by a fast-sloping roof-line and SUV-styled wheel arches and side sill, down to the bold 18” wheel design, it’s obvious that the All-New Kia XCeed stands proudly away from the crowd. Add generous ground clearance with an elevated yet sporty seating position for maximum visibility.

The Xceed version of KIA is a 5 seater 1,353 cc front-wheel drive vehicle with an overall length of 4,395 mm, the overall width of 1,826 mm and a height of 1,495 mm. The engine is powered by a 140 PS/6000 RPM, 242 nm. motor. The power trains can be configured to maximize performance with 6-speed manual, 6-speed dual-clutch transmission or 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with a fuel tank of 50 litres and a luggage space of massive 426 litres.

For dynamic driving in the city and on the open road, the new Kia XCeed comes with 4 powerful engine sizes and 5 power outputs, ranging from 114 to 139 bhp. Backed by expert engineering at every level.

The All-New Kia XCeed sets new benchmarks in quality, comfort, technology and connectivity. You’ll discover a striking combination of style and substance, from the sleek dashboard to the sophisticated seating and from the highly visible 12.3” full digital cluster display to the 10.25” navigation system. What’s more, you’ll find Kia’s exclusive UVO Connect telematics system – all designed to put you in complete control for whatever adventures lie ahead. For added fun, the First Edition features our yellow interior pack with yellow accents on the dashboard, door panel and seats and yellow stitching with a unique honeycomb pattern design.

the All-New Kia XCeed’s safety features include functions like it turn on its high beams automatically when the camera in the windscreen detects the headlights of an oncoming vehicle at night, the High Beam Assist system automatically switches to low beam to avoid dazzling other drivers, while reversing out of a parking space or driveway, the radar-based Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning system alerts you to potential traffic crossing your path, etc.